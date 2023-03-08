INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2023: Let’s be clear, fashion is not just restricted to your weekend getaways, vacations and parties. Office wear also requires a separate place in your wardrobe. After all, you cannot show up at your workplace in easy breezy cut-out dresses or carefree pajamas. Formal fits - whether they are pants, shirts or pencil skirts - give a boost to your confidence when you walk in through the doors of the office.

And, there is so much more to office fashion than those old blue and white shirts, and black pants. You have a whole room for experimentation when it comes to picking hues and playing around with prints and designs. In addition, traditional formal wear further widens the spectrum of office wear fashion. Doesn’t it?

On International Women’s Day, we have handpicked a bunch of ways to revamp your closet for workplaces. Take a look:

Ditch those solid black and white dresses for chic checkered button-up blazer dress. Blazer dresses are quite a rage for the sophisticated and formal look they give. The half buttoned, full sleeve dress will give you a perfect fit and ooze your confidence with every step. Pair them with pointed heels.

A shirt dress is an ideal way if you are looking for something in between formals and casuals. They provide the comfort of a dress while also being appropriate for all office meetings.

Wrap around dresses are popular as loungewear, but they can also be a good alternative to tight-fitted office attires. These breathable numbers will help you sail through the tiring 9 to 5 job. They are usually made of soft fabric and appear to be quite fashionable.

Instead of shirts, how about pairing your trousers with sophisticated and classy tops. They are not only comfortable but also help in breaking the monotony of the outfit. You can choose from a wide range of solids, patterns, and styles. When you are getting late for work, these easy-to-put-together fits save your time.

Have an important conference or corporate interview to attend? There is a large selection of blazers available for you. Do not confine yourself to the conventional black, blues, and browns, instead, experiment a little with colours or patterns. Add a pair of pointed stilettos, or block heels to dish out boss babe vibes.

Traditional formals have also made their way to our office wear closet. Majority brands have introduced a range of daily or work-wear kurtas, which are easy to carry and are equally stylish. Team them with palazzos, office trousers or pants, and top it off with scarves and stoles. Subtle oxidised jewellery can also work as a great addition to the look.

