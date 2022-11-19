Women's Entrepreneurship Day 2022: Meet These 10 Upcoming Women Entrepreneurs

Investing in women-owned businesses is one of the most effective ways to achieve gender equity while also promoting an inclusive workplace environment, job creation, poverty alleviation, and long-term economic development. Many women today have become role models and goodwill ambassadors for society as well as for the next generation after venturing on the path of entrepreneurship and shattering the glass ceiling. We have compiled a list of India’s top ten sharp-witted female entrepreneurs who have woven their own success stories in their respective fields and are driving excellent results in today’s new age world.

Kajal Malik

Kajal Malik is the co-Founder and CSO of PickMyWork. In 2012, Kajal graduated from NIT Kurukshetra with a B.Tech in Electronics and Communications Engineering. In 2013, she earned her MBA – Marketing and Strategy from FMS- Delhi University. PickMyWork was founded in 2019 by her and two other friends, Vidyarthi Badireddy and Utsav Bhattacharjee. It is India’s largest gig platform, assisting internet companies in acquiring customers at a low CAC through a digitally equipped distributor network. PickMyWork’s user-friendly platform allows interested candidates to sign up, complete sales gigs, and earn commissions.

Harini Ramachandran

Harini Ramachandran, also known as Singer Megha in the film industry, is a well-known playback singer who has worked with many prominent music directors, including Academy Award winner A. R. Rahman. She has sung over 75 songs and over 200 commercial jingles in languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, and Oriya. She is the co-founder of Antano & Harini, the world’s largest one-on-one mentoring platform, which has resulted in over 50,000 breakthroughs to date. Antano and Harini’s Excellence Installations Technology (EIT) identifies and improves the core capabilities needed to launch a Legacy. Launch Your Legacy is the brand’s flagship offering, which empowers a person to launch a legacy in three years that would normally take 10-20 years. Furthermore, her goal is to use NLP (Neuro-linguistic programming) technology and its applications to uplift underprivileged children.

Sujata Pawar

Sujata Pawar is the co-founder and CEO of Avni, a feminine care and menstrual hygiene brand influenced by mother Nature, grandmothers, and ayurveda to provide toxin-free, functional menstrual care products for women based on flow, body type, and comfort. Pawar’s mission is to deliver organic-based menstrual products in response to commercial brands’ current offerings that exploit women’s bodies and the environment. The Antimicrobial Avni Cloth Pads are intended to be efficacious and low maintenance, especially for rural women. The antimicrobial feature helps to prevent bacterial infections, and the product demands very little water and normal soap to wash, which can be handled while other clothes are being washed. Pawar has also been holding informative sessions, particularly in rural India, as part of the DAAG project, in which she teams up with local NGOs to promote environmentally friendly menstrual products. Furthermore, she donates 8% of Avni’s profits to empowering women and girls through education and donating high-quality sanitary products.

Tanushree Rawat

Tanushree Rawat is the co-founder of TriVayu Media Works, India’s first hyperlocal content distribution company with over ten micro-offices and over 10,000 content partners nationwide. TriVayu Media Works offers content in 15+ languages to help internet brands reach a wider audience in tier 3 and tier 4 cities where marketing and its associated concepts are difficult to build. Rawat’s mission is to empower the youth of India through the simple tool of the internet and to build an effective ecosystem that trains and recruits interested candidates in content learning

Bhawna Bhatnagar

Bhawna Bhatnagar is the co-founder of We Founder Circle (WFC), a global community of successful founders and strategic angels with a strong desire to advance the start-up industry. In addition, by taking a digital-first approach, she has been instrumental in developing developmental business strategies for many startups, allowing investors from all over the world to allocate funds and partner with startups. This strategic approach is what has prompted the industry to recognise WFC’s efforts, as it has grown to become India’s second-largest Angel Investor Network. Prior to joining WFC, Bhatnagar worked as an early team member for the global expansion team in ByteDance and Cheetah Mobile, including in China and the United States.

Aditi Gupta

Aditi Gupta co-founded Menstrupedia after becoming frustrated with the myths and half-truths surrounding menstruation. She took matters into her own hands by developing a Hindi comic book with the assistance of her husband Tuhin Patel in 2012. The purpose was to increase public awareness about menstruation and hygiene, a topic that has been for so long swept under the rug. Gupta was named to the Forbes 20 under 20 list less than two years after the launch of Menstrupedia for her incredible work in breaking down menstrual stigmas in India. Menstrupedia has educated over 100,000 girls and instructed 10,000+ educators to spread information about puberty, menstrual cycles, and hygiene in over 30 schools across India.

Sangeeta Bhalla

Sangeeta Bhalla, a cancer survivor after discovering that one out of every seventh individual is known to suffer from stress, depression and anxiety, comes up with her 3000 BC Therapeutics launched in health and wellness sector in 2020. The use of 3000 BC Therapeutics products offers therapeutic benefits to people afflicted with stress and depression as all the blends are made from ancient knowledge of aromatherapy and energy healing. These blends are entirely plant-based, contain no artificial chemicals, and are the purest form of oil available to customers. The result-oriented, accessible, and simple-to-use products have surpassed the million-victory mark, and the brand anticipates rapid growth.

Nidhi Agarwal

Nidhi Agarwal founded Kaaryah, a brand of western, non-casual clothing for Indian women that seeks to offer the right fit possible with its 18 sizes. The brand’s mission is to bridge the gap between western attires and Indian silhouettes. Nidhi, an MBA from Kellogg School of Management and a qualified Chartered Accountant by education, founded Kaaryah in 2010 while working as a strategy consultant. She accidentally split coffee on herself on the route to the airport for a business meeting and struggled to substitute her shirt at the mall with a simple white shirt that could fit properly. That experience inspired her to seek out Kaaryah.

Arpita Ganesh

Arpita Ganesh, also known as the Indian Bra Lady, discovered her calling in a distinctive career path by developing a lingerie brand that assists women in finding the right size, fits, and styles at reasonable prices. Ganesh was ready to leave her 10-year professional life in advertising after having experienced a bra-fitting workshop in New York in order to make a mark in the Indian lingerie industry. In 2008, she founded Buttercups, India’s first high-end lingerie brand that sold internationally.

Kanika Tiwari

Kanika Tiwari co-founded JetSetGo, India’s first online platform for private jets and helicopters, which made a splash in 2014. Maximising her more than eight years of personal observation in the aviation sector, Tiwari realised the unhappiness of clients while dealing with charter brokers and operators due to the staggering absence of visibility and non-availability of charter planes. It was from this point that the idea for JetSetGo arose. JetSetGo is essentially reimagining the private aviation industry by seamlessly connecting charter customers and operators on the one hand, and service providers and operators on the other.

