Women's Entrepreneurship Day 2022: History, Significance and Quotes That Will Inspire Every Woman

WOMEN’S ENTREPRENEURSHIP DAY 2022: Every year on November 19, Women’s Entrepreneurship Day is commemorated to recognise the efforts of female entrepreneurs and to highlight their contributions towards society. The lack of education, cultural pressure, access to capital and mentorship, and gender restrictions still limit the growth of women entrepreneurs notwithstanding the progress they have achieved since the Industrial Revolution.

Women nowadays are succeeding in startups or venturing out on their own as freelancers or independent consultants. Being an entrepreneur allows women the opportunity to set their own hours, make their own money, and follow their passions, which has increased the number of women who are ready to take a risk.

Advertisement

WOMEN’S ENTREPRENEURSHIP DAY: HISTORY

The United Nations and more than 120 nations mark Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, which is hosted by the WEDO (Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization). Wendy Diamond, the founder of Pet Pioneer, Animal Fair Media, and recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, conceived and launched Women Entrepreneurship Day after serving in Honduras with the Adelante Foundation, which offers microloans to low-income women.

The United Nations hosted the inaugural event, while a few more events took place concurrently in a number of other nations. Initially, the first WED in 2014 was acknowledged by 144 nations in total.

WOMEN’S ENTREPRENEURSHIP DAY: SIGNIFICANCE

The goal of celebrating Women’s Entrepreneurship Day is to support and empower women in business and to inspire them to fight poverty. Women who pursue entrepreneurship learn to make powerful decisions that will benefit their own social and financial standing. Women in many sectors who have blazed new trails are honoured with the WEDO Pioneer Awards on Women’s Entrepreneurship Day.

WOMEN’S ENTREPRENEURSHIP DAY: QUOTES

“There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish." — Michelle Obama “Follow your passion — and if you don’t know what it is, realize that one reason for your existence on earth is to find it." —Oprah Winfrey “I want every little girl who’s been told she’s bossy to be told again she has leadership skills." —Sheryl Sandberg, COO at Facebook “Fearlessness is not the absence of fear. It’s the mastery of fear. It’s about getting up one more time than we fall down." —Arianna Huffington, editor-in-chief of The Huffington Post “Build your business success around something that you love — something that is inherently and endlessly interesting to you." —Martha Stewart, businesswoman, writer, and television personality

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here