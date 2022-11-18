Women’s Entrepreneurship Day: Meet These Awe-Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs

Every year, Women’s Entrepreneurship Day is celebrated on November 19 globally to celebrate the contribution of women for the betterment of themselves and the society. This day is observed to acknowledge the dedication of women who put all their effort into the overall economic growth. This day is reminder to honour female entrepreneurs and to discuss their contributions to the entrepreneurial community. We bring you a list of women entrepreneurs who are making a difference to the business community and the world at large with their innovations.

Mayurakshi Das

Advertisement

Elixir AI, founded by Mayurakshi Das, an Indian government-approved Pune-based analytics firm that focuses on delivering transformative, differentiated, and mission-critical solutions for the operations of state government and private organizations. The company’s vision is to leverage digital infrastructure with geospatial techniques and intelligence like satellite imageries and next-gen algorithms that could be applied both in govt and private sectors.

Medha Singh

Medha Singh, an entrepreneur, and CEO of Juvena Herbals Pvt Ltd. is an aesthetician and cosmetologist who has been serving society with her tremendous experience in Ayurveda beauty therapies and regimes. She addresses various skin and hair issues people deal with on a daily basis. Her efforts in the beauty segment have been recognised and she has been awarded with the Ratna Prakash Samaan (2015) and the Nari Shakti Samaan (2021)

Sunayana Singh

Sunayana Singh, CEO, of Organ (Organ Receiving and Giving Awareness Network) India runs an organ receiving and raising awareness about organ donation in Delhi. Many celebrities are associated with Organ India to spread awareness for the cause such as Jackie Shroff, Nana Pataker, Divya Dutta, Shabana Azmi, Subash Ghai, Farhan Akhtar, Terence Lewis, Sonu Nigam, Bhatt, and Gautam Gambhir to name a few.

Also Read: Simple Yet Wholesome: Bihari Cuisine Is A Must-Try

Advertisement

Anika Parashar

Anika Parashar, Founder, and CEO of The Woman’s Company. A green company that only sells biodegradable women’s intimate hygiene products and deeply cares for the environment. The company’s objective is to offer biodegradable, sustainable, and environmentally friendly products to women for a better living via sanitary napkins, menstrual cups, tampons, razors, and stand and pee urination devices.

Susmitha Lakkakula

During her pregnancy, Susmitha Lakkakula saw a huge gap in the market for organized and interactive interfaces for fashion design, fashion styling, online personalised orders and fulfilment. And founded CloudTailor in 2020, a phygital solution to personalised fashion and tailoring service for women. Started with 50 lakhs and now its ARR (Annual run rate) for this year will be closing at 10 Cr. They are growing 20% month-on-month.

Advertisement

Sapna Aggarwal

Advertisement

Sapna Aggarwal, Creative Director, ANSA Architecture & Interiors, along with her husband, started Ansa Interiors in 2002 with an unflinching passion for interior designing. She is currently the Creative Director at Ansa & the HOD at The Draw Pad Design Institute. For almost two decades now, she has been focused on bridging the gap between education and market trends, helping various budding interior designers on the way. She has been the proud recipient of the 2018 Global leaders awards, 2017 Reality leaders awards for best interior designer in Delhi & NCR the 2016 Leaders awards for the most admired brand for Interior Designing in Delhi & NCR. She has also been bestowed with the Igen top 50 Architect and Designers Award 2015.

Advertisement

Divya Chethan

With CBREX, Divya’s mission is to simplify, expedite and streamline the traditional hiring process by utilizing technology. The main idea behind CBREX was to provide a single platform over which companies could hire talent, anywhere in the world in no time and not spend a fortune doing it. The CBREX platform enables enterprises/employers and recruitment agencies to collaborate seamlessly. Employers can list all their open requirements and recruitment agencies can help fill them. The process is efficient, time-saving, and cost-effective. CBREX’s machine learning algorithms expedite the fulfilment of requisitions by routing them only to recruitment firms most likely to fill the position. Additionally, CBREX’s transparent on boarding process, requisition screening criteria, and resume scoring system enables enterprises to receive screened resumes at scale.

Varna Bhat

A driven entrepreneur, Varna Bhat, Founder & CEO of Blisswater Industries Private Limited was not just confined to the academic realm. Her career path nearly ended in the civil service before she realised that bureaucracy was not her calling and she decided to turn to marketing, creativity, innovation, and branding instead. Blisswater Industries is Varna’s third entrepreneurial venture, previously founded two companies – one in the space of developing eco-friendly marketing solutions for brands, and the other in the space of experiential marketing. In December 2020, Blisswater Industries launched its flagship product Rahasya, the world’s only India infused vodka. The company has recently unveiled its second product Yaksha – a benevolent blend of the indigenous Soma plant infused in whisky. Besides being an entrepreneur, she also serves as a mentor and consultant advisor to several start-ups and SME businesses focused on growth.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here