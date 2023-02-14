Wondering How To Achieve That Valentine's Glow On Your Face? Here's What You Can Do

It’s Valentine’s day, and there couldn’t possibly be any more love in the air! Whether you are planning to light up your beau’s world or indulge in self-love this Valentine’s, skincare will be key. Nothing to worry about, though. Achieving glass skin is easier than you think. With these simple steps, you’ll be on your way to a complexion that shines brighter than Cupid’s arrow.

If you’re looking for last-minute pampering sessions or things that will give you an instant glow, here are two simple skincare routine guides to help you prep your skin.

Morning Routine For Skin

Advertisement

To begin, cleanse your face with a herbal cleanser. Use a natural massage cream to massage the skin for one to two minutes. Look for ingredients like turmeric, neem, aloe vera, saffron, and essential oils.

Step one, check. Next, wipe your face with a damp cotton pad and get ready for some exfoliation. Do not experiment on the day of your date, pick your regular exfoliator or one from a brand you know suits your skin. Avoid anything that has granules. You can apply a sheet mask and under-eye patches after this. Just make sure they are moisturising and hydrating. Pick nothing that makes your skin feels dry.

Now that your skin is exfoliated move on to that toner. Something that reduces the size of your pores and hydrates will be ideal. Remember, the (open) secret to glowing skin is hydration.

Next, it’s time for your essences and serums to work their magic. You can’t go wrong with good-quality Vitamin C serum or cream. Beyond this, do not experiment with new serums on the big day.

Moisturise. If we haven’t stressed the importance of hydrating and moisturising already, this step should seal the deal. Something that gives your skin that final dewy feel will be the right choice for this occasion. Avoid anything that will make your face look greasy.

Advertisement

Now, time for some oil. Pick a fragrant, non-greasy oil that will protect your skin’s natural barrier, and lock in the moisture as well. A couple of drops will be enough. When you apply it on your face, make your way from the centre to the areas you would normally apply your highlighter on.

If you are going to pair this routine with makeup, ensure you go with natural style. Focus on the highlighter to finish the glass skin look.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here