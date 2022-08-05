Wondering How To Add Shine To Your Hair? Try This Natural Dye

Highlighting or dyeing your hair might seem like a recent trend. However, colouring hair is an ancient practice. Centuries back, people used plant-based dyes like Henna and Indigo to dye their hair. Henna is the most popular natural dye in the world as it strengthens, deeply conditions, and nourishes the hair from within.

As per Healthline, Dr. Khushboo Garodia, a certified Trichologist said, “Henna has antifungal properties, which make it beneficial for those with dandruff and hair-fall related issues, as well as other microbial problems."

Here is all you need to know about henna and its benefits for hair -

Advertisement

Natural hair dye

Henna makes a fabulous hair dye and gives an auburn tone to the hair. It is the best and most natural alternative to chemically treating the hair from salons. It is readily available in the markets and is pocket-friendly.

Boosts hair growth

Henna promotes hair growth exponentially. Henna powder can also be used to make an essential oil that nourishes and promotes hair growth.

Reduce hair fall

Henna helps in improving the health of hair follicles. It curbs hair fall and prevents and corrects hair thinning.

Conditions Hair

When combined with hydrating ingredients such as eggs, yoghurt, or aloe vera gel, henna makes a great conditioner. Just apply the henna hair mask for 10-15 minutes and wash it off. Your hair will be silky and smooth for many days.

Prevents buildup and dandruff

Henna helps get rid of excess grease and dirt from the scalp, including dandruff. Using henna regularly may cure your dandruff problems.

Soothes scalp itchiness

Advertisement

Having natural antifungal and antimicrobial properties, Henna cools and soothes the scalp and controls itchiness.

Repair split ends

If you have split ends, it means your hair is not hydrated and is prone to increase dullness and hair fall. Damaged and dry hair needs in-depth conditioning and nourishment that Henna can provide. As it restores the moisture in the hair, it also repairs the split ends and brings shine to the locks.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here