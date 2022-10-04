Wondering How To Get Some Adorable Pics With Your Partner? We Got You Covered

The internet is flooded with the newly-wedded couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha and aren’t we all going gaga over them? Absolutely, yes. They have truly set the bar high for couple goals. The couple has been treating us with some adorable pictures and we are not complaining at all.

If you, too, want to get some beautiful pictures with your partner and are a bit camera shy, here we have some inspiration straight from the B-Town.

Look into each other’s eyes:

If you are a camera-shy couple, the trick is to get lost in each other’s eyes and we bet you will get the best picture in the entire album. You can simply stand in a frame or maybe stand on the stairs just like the couple did.

Dance it out

We all know the big day calls for a massive celebration and a lot of dance. Don’t pose for a picture as if you are dancing, it looks really weird. The trick is to dance and ask your camera person to click some randoms. We are pretty sure nothing could beat this!

Look away from the camera

One thing that you can do is look away from the camera, not into each other but away just like Richa and Ali did. This will look royal yet effortless.

