Who doesn’t love healthy and plump skin? Everyone, right? Very often we end up burning a hole in our pockets just to get that flawless skin. But did you know tomatoes can be your go-to ingredient for your daily skin regime if you understand how to use them right? This is because this juicy red fruit is high in vitamin C and antioxidants, which help strengthen your immunity and improve the health of your skin.

Do you want to incorporate tomatoes into your daily skincare routine? Continue reading to learn how to use it correctly.

Advertisement

Use tomato and sandalwood

For glowing and blemish-free skin, place some grated tomatoes in a bowl and combine 2 spoons of sandalwood powder in it.

Once the paste becomes too thick, add raw milk to thin it out.

Now, thoroughly combine this paste and set aside for 2 minutes.

Now, clean your face and apply this paste evenly to your face and neck.

Once it dries out, wash it with cold water.

Regular use will give your face a glow and gradually fade the blemishes.

Use tomato and Multani mitti

Start with taking a tomato and grinding it well in the mixer jar.

Put it in a bowl and add 1 to 2 teaspoons of multani mitti powder to it.

Now whisk it thoroughly and set aside for 2 minutes.

Advertisement

Apply it to your clean skin.

Once they begin to dry in 10 to 15 minutes. Then, rinse with fresh water.

Regular use of this will improve the appearance of the face and make the skin glow. Not only that, but it also helps in removing pigmentations.

When applied to the skin, the tomato has numerous benefits. You can use tomato juice, mashed tomato, or tomato pulp, or make a face pack by infusing tomato with other skin-friendly ingredients.

Removes dead cells:

Advertisement

There are several advantages to using tomato juice on your face. Tomatoes, when used regularly, can aid in the removal of dead skin cells from the skin. This is because tomatoes contain numerous enzymes that act as natural exfoliators. You can also use tomato and sugar as gentle face exfoliators.

Controls acne:

Tomatoes are high in vitamins C, A, and K, which help to control acne. It is also acidic, which helps to maintain the skin’s pH while deep cleansing it. Tomatoes applied to acne-prone skin regularly can help prevent breakouts.

Helps tighten pores:

Advertisement

When the pores open, they attract a lot of pollutants such as dirt, bacteria, and so on. Tomato is a natural ingredient that helps to tighten pores.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general beliefs. Hindinews18 does not confirm these. Before implementing them, contact the concerned expert.)

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here