Wondering What To Pack For Honeymoon? Take Inspiration From Mouni Roy’s Wardrobe

Actor Mouni Roy recently tied the knot with Dubai businessman Suraj Nambiar and is currently enjoying her honeymoon in Kashmir. Well, the husband-wife duo are setting some major couple goals, we just can’t stop gushing at Mouni’s honeymoon wardrobe. In case you are getting married anytime soon, or are planning to go on an adventure to the snow-clad mountains - you ought to include these outfits.

Swimsuit

Whether you are a water baby or not, keeping a swimsuit or bikini handy is a must. You would wonder who takes a dip in the pool amid chilly whether, well our celebrities love to do it. Earlier Sara Ali Khan visited Kashmir with her girl gang and went swimming in a pool when the temperature outside was -2 degree Celsius. Check out Mouni’s classic black swimsuit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZyUm-Rt3Fj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Bodycon woolen Co-Ord sets

This is one of Mouni’s chic attires on honeymoon. She wore a monotone outfit, which was a chocolate brown ribbed sweater featuring a turtle neckline, and bishop sleeves. Mouni teamed it up with a similar matching brown bodycon skirt.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZs6f1vqAgq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Trench Coat/Faux Coat

Instead of layers of winter wear, just put on a classy trench coat. She donned the trench coat over the chocolate brown monotone outfit, and it enhanced the overall look of the attire. A black trench coat is a must in your winter wardrobe. If you planning to visit a winter wonderland, you can’t do without a faux fur log coat, as it will not only keep you warm but also it is the ultimate style statement.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZs6f1vqAgq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZwN0e6taB3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Pastel Hued Pullover

The pastel-hued pullover is simply the most stylish and classic way to slay during winters. Mouni donned the sweater with black woolen tights and red woolen socks.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZqn64CpdbE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Bomber Jackets are the trend

In the world of winter fashion, bomber jackets are very much in demand. They are an important piece of winter clothing and a perfect option for those who want to make a style statement. Make sure you pick a bright colour, like Mouni picked yellow for her Kashmir trip.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZuZCqnteVP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

With these outfits, you are all ready for your honeymoon.

