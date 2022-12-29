Wondering Why Hemp Seed Oil Is Being Perceived As A Wonder Element? We Have All The Answers For You

Hemp Seed Oil has been turning heads for the past decade. With renowned researchers and scientists regularly studying and publishing new reasons to absolutely love and utilize this ingredient; it’s no surprise that this plant is earning the reputation of a “true wonder ingredient."

Namrata Reddy Sirupa, Cofounder of Satliva points out, “The hemp plant is disrupting several industries such as construction, healthcare, body care, natural wellness, textile, paper, bio-plastics, cosmetics, and bio-fuel to name a few."

“However, the applications of hemp seed oil in the body care and wellness industry is most prevalent and widely endorsed. Its miraculous effects on most types of skin, hair, and overall health can be credited to its reputation as a wonder ingredient," she further added.

Advertisement

Listed below are a few of its benefits.

Benefits of hemp seed oil for skin

It is non-comedogenic - Hemp seed oil has a comedogenic rating of zero. This essentially means that it will not clog pores.

It provides lasting moisturization & hydration - Hemp seed oil can be used on all skin types to moisturize and hydrate the skin. It is also known to retain and lock in moisture.

It diminishes signs of aging - Hemp seed oil can help diminish wrinkles and blemishes, while promoting collagen production and improving skin elasticity, which further leads to youthful and radiant skin.

Additionally, it is high in antioxidants which maintain the integrity and long-term health of the skin.

It has anti-inflammatory properties - Hemp seed oil’s exceptional anti-inflammatory properties make it an ideal ingredient to fight inflammatory skin conditions such as psoriasis, dermatitis, eczema, and acne.

Benefits of hemp seed oil for hair

It stimulates hair growth - Hemp seed oil is a rich source of omega 3, 6, and 9 essential fatty acids. These polyunsaturated fatty acids are vital for stimulating hair growth.

Additionally, it improves blood circulation within the scalp and nourishes each hair follicle.

It provides lasting hair and scalp moisturization - Hemp seed oil not only hydrates the hair and scalp but provides lasting moisturization. It is easily absorbed by the scalp, therefore it does not trouble you with greasiness and an oily residue.

It prevents breakage and improves hair strength - Hemp seed oil is replete with fats, proteins, and gamma-linolenic acid (GLA) that help strengthen hair. It can further improve hair density by stimulating the hair’s natural defence barrier.

Benefits of hemp seed oil for overall health

It prevents or reduces pain and stress - The abundance of antioxidants and perfect proportion of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in hemp seed oil help reduce pain and stress.

It reduces the risk of heart disease - The Gamma-linolenic acid (GLA) in hemp seed oil greatly reduces inflammation. Therefore, it reduces the risk of heart disease.

It preserves brain function - The neuroprotective quality of hemp seed oil shields the integrity of the brain. This prevents any form of neurodegeneration.

It enhances immunity - The naturally and perfectly balanced 1:3 ratio of Omega-3 and Omega-6 essential fatty acids (EFAs) present in hemp seed oil strengthen immunity, further preventing all sorts of diseases and sickness.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here