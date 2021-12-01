World AIDS Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance 

International days are occasions to educate people on the issue of concern. Worlds AIDS Day observed on December 1, is an International Day dedicated to raising awareness of the life-threatening disease. The spread of Human Immunodeficiency Virus infection (HIV) leads to Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) which attacks the immune system of the patient and reduces its resistance to other diseases. On this day, government officials and individuals around the world educate people on AIDS prevention and control. The Theme of Worlds Aids Day 2021 is “End inequalities. End AIDS".

World AIDS Day: History

Worlds AIDS Day was designated by Public Information Officers, James Bunn and Thomas Netter in August 1988. The two officers then took the idea to the Director of the Global Programme on AIDS. After the concept was approved, it was agreed that AIDS Day will be observed on December 1, every year.

The theme of Worlds AIDS Day focused on children and young people in its first two years. Since the 1990s, researchers and medical practitioners have made improvements to take care of the people living with the disease.

Today, World AIDS Day has become one of the most recognised health days which serves as a key opportunity to raise awareness and celebrate victories like increased access to medication and treatment.

World AIDS Day: Significance

UNAIDS lead campaigning for World AIDS Day since 2004. Since 2004, World AIDS Campaign’s Global Steering Committee has been selecting a theme for International day, keeping in mind the civil society, non-profitable organisations and government agencies.

This year, as mentioned earlier, the UNAIDS is looking forward to ending inequalities that drive AIDS and other inequalities in the world. According to the UN, without any action against inequalities, the world risks missing the targets to end AIDS by 2030. Along with this, the UN also longs to fight the prolonged Covid-19 Pandemic, spiralling social and economic crisis.

