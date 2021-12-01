World AIDS Day 2021: How to Practice Safe Sex in Your 20s

AIDS is one of the most serious diseases which has posed a huge challenge to physicians and medical practitioners over the years. According to United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS,1.7 million children older than 15 years old are suffering from HIV. And around 6,90,000 people lost their lives due to AIDS all over the world in 2020.

Although there is a decline in AIDS-related illness over the years, still on this coming World AIDS day there is a pressing need for the youth to know how to practice safe sex in their 20s as unsafe sex is a major cause of transmission of this infection.

It is essential to know that there is no cure for HIV/AIDS. Antiretroviral Therapy can be used to manage the infection but it doesn’t completely cure it. So prevention is the only cure. Here is how to practice safe sex in 20’s-

>Knowing about your partner well

The first step in the guide of safe sex should be knowing your partner well. It means that getting to know your partner’s medical history, the number of sexual partners they had. Also, keeping the safety measures a high priority, you and your partner should regularly get tested for HIV.

>Use of contraceptives every time you engage in sexual activity

Use of contraceptives is a must while you engage with your partner in a sexual activity. Use of contraceptives or condoms prevent direct contact between the partners’ genitals. Latex condoms and internal, i.e- female condoms are used for a safer sex which prevent direct contact between the male and female genitals.

>Getting to know more about sexually transmitted diseases

It is also essential to know more and more about sexually transmitted diseases because it doesn’t spread only from bodily fluids but can also spread from non-sexual activity like kissing. Oral Herpes, i.e- HSV 1 can usually spread from kissing. Researches done in this subject have also shown that approximately 9 percent people have oral herpes particles in their saliva which can be detected.

