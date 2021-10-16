World Anaesthesia Day 2021: History, Significance and Types of Anaesthesia

World Anaesthesia Day is observed to remember the “first successful use of diethyl ether anaesthesia" in the year 1846. While every human civilisation has attempted to create a state of general anaesthesia for surgical procedures, it wasn’t until the year 1846 when a successful demonstration was made in this regard. Anesthesia refers to a state of temporary impairment of awareness or sensation which helps in painless surgical procedures. During surgery, anaesthesia sets a patient into brief unconsciousness.

It is also important to mention that while the period between the 14th century and 17th century witnessed great progress in the domains of surgical procedures and anatomy, they only opted as the last option of treatment. Modern anaesthetic procedures are a result of significant scientific achievements in the 19th century.

October 16, 1846, is considered one of the most historic events in the history of medicine. The first dose of anaesthesia was administered at the general hospital of Massachusetts. This breakthrough achievement helped the patients with painless surgical procedures and is still used for different surgeries.

Different events have been organised since then to commemorate this day. It is celebrated by the World Federation of Societies of Anaesthesiologists every year with more than 134 societies of anesthesiologists from across the globe marking their presence in the event.

Anaesthesia, similar to its progress in the past is also developing in the present era with more advanced techniques like state of the art monitoring, tracheal intubation and modern anaesthetic drugs that have helped ensure a healthy and elongated life of human beings.

There are primarily three types of Anesthesia used in the medical industry-:

>Local Anesthesia: It is used for minor surgeries in a specific part of the body. The duration of this Anesthesia is also relatively less.

>General Anesthesia: This anaesthesia leaves the patient unconscious with relaxed muscles. It is rendered by either inhalation or injection.

>Regional Anesthesia: It is used to numb a larger portion of the body like the abdomen.

