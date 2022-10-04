World Animal Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance and Inspirational Quotes

WORLD ANIMAL DAY 2022: October 4 is marked as World Animal Day, a global initiative for animal rights that aims at ensuring better standards for animal welfare. This day in general not only educates people about our most endangered species but also teaches how to rescue them. World Animal Day is gradually turning into a global event that unites and encourages the animal protection movement. People can commemorate this day by contributing something to animal rescue shelters, launching animal welfare campaigns, and more.

World Animal Day: History and Significance

Advertisement

World Animal Day was celebrated for the first time on March 24, 1925, in Berlin, Germany on the initiative of cynologist Heinrich Zimmermann. His purpose to introduce this occasion was to spread awareness about animal welfare. More than 5,000 people attended the first event organised and offered their support for the cause. Interestingly, World Animal Day coincides with the Feast Day of St Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

The day is significant as it reminds us how animals improve our lives. It also aims to motivate various communities and groups against the brutal behaviour of animals.

World Animal Day: Theme

This year the theme for World Animal Day is a “shared planet" which highlights that the world belongs to every living creature and not just humans.

World Animal Day: Quotes

“Animals are such agreeable friends? They ask no questions; they pass no criticisms." - George Eliot “An animal’s eyes have the power to speak a great language." - Martin Buber “He who is cruel to animals becomes hard also in his dealings with men. We can judge the heart of a man by his treatment of animals."- Immanuel Kant “Dogs are our link to paradise. They don’t know evil or jealousy or discontent. To sit with a dog on a hillside on a glorious afternoon is to be back in Eden, where doing nothing was not boring - it was peace." - Milan Kundera “Animals are reliable, many full of love, true in their affections, predictable in their actions, grateful and loyal. Difficult standards for people to live up to." - Alfred A. Montapert

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here