World Arthiritis Day: 5 Gentle Yoga Postures To Help In Pain Relief

In order to increase awareness of the prevalence and consequences of rheumatic and musculoskeletal conditions, World Arthritis Day (WAD) is marked annually on October 12. Arthritis, which is a collective term for more than a hundred different conditions that affect the joints, is not a single disease.

The theme for World Arthritis Day in 2022

“It’s in your hands, take action," the campaign’s tagline aims to inspire people with arthritis, their families, caregivers, and the general public to take advantage of every opportunity to improve their quality of life.

On World Arthritis Day, International yoga expert, Himalayan Siddha Akshar suggests 6 yoga postures for pain relief.

1. Vajrasana - Thunderbolt pose

Formation of the Posture

Forming the Posture • Start by standing straight with your arms by your sides. • Lean forward and slowly lower your knees on your mat. • Place your pelvis on your heels and point your toes outward. • Your thighs should press your calf muscles here. • Keep your heels slightly apart. • Put your palms on your knees facing upward. Straighten your back and face forward while performing this pose.

Sukhasana (Happy Pose )

Formation of the posture:

Sit up straight in Dandasana with both legs outstretched. Place your palms on your knees. Make the Siddha Mudra. The left leg should be folded and tucked inside the right thigh. The right leg should now be folded and tucked inside the left thigh.

Balasana (Child’s Pose)

Formation of the posture:

Kneel on the mat with your heels down. • Inhale deeply and extend your arms in front of you. • Exhale and lean forward with your upper body. • Place your brow on the ground. • The heels of your feet should rest on your pelvis. • Be aware of not rounding your back.

Samasthithi/Tadasana – Mountain Pose

Formation of the Posture

With your toes and heels touching, stand tall and straight. Keep your shoulders relaxed and your abdominal muscles contracted. Stay and breathe for 5-8 breaths in this position. Pay attention to evenly distributing your weight between both feet. To maintain a tall, strong posture, this asana can be of tremendous assistance.

5. Paschimottanasana - Seated forward bend

Formation of the Posture

Stretching your legs forward is the first step. Make sure your knees are slightly bent when you do this. Keep your spine upright while extending your arms upward. By bending forward at the hips while exhaling, you can place your upper body on your lower body. Try to hold your big toes with your fingers, or if that’s impossible, hold any other accessible area.

