World Arthritis Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

WORLD ARTHRITIS DAY 2022: Every year since 1996, October 12 is observed as World Arthritis Day (WAD). This day was designed to raise awareness across the globe of the prevailing impact of Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Diseases, also known as RMDs. Through the many activities conducted around the world, organisations and their advocates will bring forward many voices. The aim is to make everyone recognize the symptoms related to arthritis and lay emphasis on early diagnosis and treatment.

Arthritis is a disease that affects the joints. Its frequent symptoms are joint pains, swelling, stiffness, redness on the skin, and reduced motion in the affected joints. Arthritis itself is an umbrella term for more than 100 types of rheumatic disease. Osteoarthritis is perhaps the most common and prevalent type of arthritis. It usually occurs with age and tends to affect the fingers, knees, and hips. The other types of rheumatic diseases include gout, lupus, fibromyalgia, and septic arthritis.

World Arthritis Day 2022: Theme

The theme for this year is “It’s in your hands, take action." The theme aims to raise awareness about the disease, among patients, caregivers, families, and the general public. The day demands urgent steps to be taken regarding arthritis, keeping in mind modern science and its advanced technologies which may make eradicating the disease a possibility.

World Arthritis Day: History

Arthritis origins from the Greek words ‘arthro’ meaning joint and ‘itis’ for inflammation, which translates to inflammation of the joints; a symptom of the disease. The first traces of this disease dates back to 4500 BC and frequently occurred among prehistoric people as well. It was in 1859 that the name “rheumatoid arthritis" was coined by a British rheumatologist Dr. Alfred Baring Garrod.

In 1996, with the collaboration of The Arthritis and Rheumatism International Foundation, the first World Arthritis Day was observed.

World Arthritis Day: Significance

The significance of World Arthritis Day is that it creates awareness by bringing the focus of the world for one day to a painful and silent disease that affects the population at large. The more there’s awareness of the disease and its symptoms and treatments, the more people will be able to identify their condition and get proper treatment.

World Arthritis Day also creates a community of patients, families, caregivers, and others to voice their experiences. The day brings forward new treatments and advancements for the disease and also celebrates the progress of science and patients in defeating it.

