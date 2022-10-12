World Arthritis Day 2022: Tips to Reduce Joint Pain and Improve Bone Health

World Arthritis Day is observed on October 12 every year to create awareness about the disease. The day was established in 1996 by Arthritis And Rheumatism International (ARI), the largest nonprofit organisation working for the prevention, control and cure of arthritis. The primary goal of the day is to raise awareness worldwide towards the prevention of Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Diseases (RMD) and educate people about how early diagnosis and treatment may significantly reduce pain symptoms and enhance the quality of life for affected persons.

Arthritis can develop as a result of hereditary factors, ageing, or weight gain. The symptoms include swollen joints, restricted motion in muscles, and excessive rigidity of arms and legs.

Here are several effective ways to reduce pain in joints and improve bone health:

Maintain Weight

Weight gain puts strain on weight-bearing joints such as the hips and knees. Each pound gained puts more pressure on your knees. According to WebMD, being obese is linked to a four to five times increased risk of developing osteoarthritis. Maintaining your weight could help you to avoid arthritis. Control blood sugar level

High blood sugar levels can tighten the connective tissue that supports your joints, making them more vulnerable to stress. Exercise

Just 30 minutes of exercise five times a week keeps joints limber and muscles that support your knees and hips strong. Low-impact exercises such as walking, cycling, or swimming should be prioritised. Stretch

Stretching gently can increase your range of motion and keep your joints limber. Try to incorporate easy stretches into your daily routine. Avoid injury

A joint that has been wounded is more likely to develop arthritis than one that has never been affected. When participating in sports, always use protective equipment to avoid any injury to joints, especially knees. Stop smoking

Smoking puts strain on the tissues that protect your joints, which can result in arthritic discomfort. Several studies have established that smoking is one of the major risk factors for development and severity of rheumatoid arthritis. Healthy diet

Consume Omega-3 rich fish such as salmon, trout, and mackerel. Omega-3 fatty acids provide numerous health advantages and could help to control inflammation. You can also add walnuts, flaxseeds, chia seeds and avocados to your diet as these food items are also rich in Omega-3 fatty acids.

