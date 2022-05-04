World Asthma Day 2022: Here’s How You Can Prevent and Manage Asthma

WORLD ASTHMA DAY 2022: Various countries around the globe observe World Asthma Day on the first Tuesday of May every year. Spreading awareness about this chronic disease is the prime objective of this day. With so much being unknown to the common people or a very common illness, various themes are assigned to this day every year.

The theme for this year, chosen by the prime body that works for asthma care, Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), is ‘Closing Gaps in Asthma Care’.

To mark World Asthma Day this year, let’s read about a few points on how you can prevent and manage asthma:

Identifying The Triggers Of Asthma

There are various things that trigger the problem of asthma. They also take a toll on non-asthmatic people but the situation is much grim for the ones suffering from it.

Air pollution: Dust, gases and smoke

Allergies

Cold air

A cold or flu virus

Wrong exercises

Sinusitis

Strong fragrances

In order to understand asthma completely, it’s mandatory to find out what are the elements that trigger asthma.

Keeping A Distance From Allergens And Smoke

Allergens can trigger asthma and can worsen the situation due to exposure and nasal airway inflammation. It increases the possibility of an asthma attack.

Similarly, the smoke of any kind can be really bad for asthmatic people. Smallest sources of smoke such as cigarettes or incense can also trigger asthma attacks.

Staying Immune From Respiratory Issues

Any kind of respiratory issue, irrespective of its intensity can be bad for people having asthma. Flu or colds attack the respiratory mechanism in the human body and make your asthma systems even worse.

Allergy-Proofing The Surroundings

Allergy-proofing the places that you spend the most time in helps greatly in preventing and maintaining the problem of asthma. It greatly reduces the possibilities of havingasthma attacks.

Getting Important Vaccinations

Getting vaccinations for nearly anything that leads to respiratory discomfort can prove beneficial for people with asthma. Flu, virus, pneumonia vaccinations should be taken under expert medical supervision to be safeguarded from sudden asthma triggers.

Considering Immunotherapy Allergy Shots

Under proper medical supervision, immunotherapy allergy shots do not let your asthma symptoms reach a severe stage.

Regularized doses of allergens are injected under the skin in order to acquaint the body with those allergens so that it reacts less negatively if and when contacted via foreign sources and exposure.

Following an Asthma Action Plan

Asthma action plans, if worked properly, can do wonders in your attempts to combat severe asthma symptoms and even attacks. Taking proper medication outside of the need basis, carrying an inhaler handy almost every time and following the proper instructions given under medical supervision.

Using a Home Peak Flow Meter

The home peak flow meter can tell you the movement of air in the lungs. It can even notify hours before the actual problem starts, even before having any symptoms. It provides the most important thing needed at such a crucial stage, time. Time to take medications, visit the doctor and make changes that positively impact the situation.

Apart from all the aforementioned steps to prevent reaching a severe asthma stage, one thing that is necessary to follow is taking the medications as suggested and prescribed by doctors.

