Home » News » Lifestyle » World Asthma Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance and Prevention Tips

World Asthma Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance and Prevention Tips

World Asthma Day 2023: The purpose of dedicating a day in the name of this chronic illness is to make people aware of the condition

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 09:27 IST

Mumbai, India

World Asthma Day 2023: Asthma targets the lungs and the respiratory mechanism of an individual. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

WORLD ASTHMA DAY 2023: World Asthma Day is observed on the first Tuesday in the month of May annually. The purpose of dedicating a day in the name of this chronic illness is to make people aware of the condition and start a conversation about it on national and global platforms.

Asthma targets the lungs and the respiratory mechanism of an individual. It’s caused due to narrowing of the lungs in a person’s body makes it very difficult for the person to freely breathe. Its effects are chronic and have a long-lasting impact.

The whole agenda behind observing World Asthma Day is to make each and everyone aware about the fact that despite it being a chronic illness, it can still be controlled and managed, though not fully cured, in order to live a healthy life.

World Asthma Day 2023: Theme

This year’s theme, chosen by the body that founded World Asthma Day in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO), Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), is “Asthma care for All".

Despite asthma being a very popular respiratory condition in the world, not much is known by people. There are many discrepancies related to the illness that are in desperate need of proper attention so that the suffering can be reduced and the quality of life can be improved. One more vision of this theme is to work on the cost of treatment for asthma.

For a clearer picture, here are the existing gaps in asthma care:

  1. Diagnosis of asthma is much more easily accessible than its treatment.
  2. Disparity in the care provided on the basis of socioeconomic status, ethnicity and age.
  3. Knowledge about asthma among the ones who provide healthcare.
  4. Prescription of inhalers and monitoring aids vis-a-vis the literacy to use such devices.
  5. Accepting and understanding that asthma is a chronic disease, not an acute disease.

World Asthma Day 2023: History

Joining hands with the World Health Organization (WHO), the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and the National Institutes of Health in USA formed Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) in 1993.

Five years later, the first World Asthma Day was observed in 1998. In 2016, the numbers related to asthma were shocking. In a prediction by WHO, the number of people having asthma globally was higher than 339 million. The death toll due to the illness was recorded at 4,17,918 globally.

5 easy steps to prevent Asthma:

  1. Regular medication
  2. Breathing check
  3. Keeping track of your asthma action plan
  4. Skip smoking cigarettes
  5. Immunotherapy allergy shots

