World Asthma Day 2023: Yoga Poses Asthma Patients Can Do Safely

WORLD ASTHMA DAY 2023: Asthma is a breathing disorder that causes inflammation of the lungs and does not allow people to breathe properly. People suffering from asthma witness symptoms like coughing, tightness in the chest, wheezing and bronchospasm along with difficulty in breathing. Due to COVID-19, the situation for asthma patients has become worse.

Yoga is said to be an effective way to open lungs and help patients with asthma breathe better. However, not all asanas are said to be feasible for asthma patients. On World Asthma Day, let’s take a look at some of the effective asanas that asthma patients can perform easily.

Sukasana

Sukasana is said to be a simple pose which can be performed by anyone. The relaxing pose is known to provide relief in asthma by focusing on breathing and lung function. It also helps in reducing stress. To perform Sukasana, start by sitting on ayogamat with cross legs. Now, take the meditation position by bringing both your hands in front of your knees. Now, close your eyes and take a deep breath. Now, release the breath. Now, repeat deep breathing for at least five minutes. Ardha Bhujangasana

This pose is said to be effective for enhancing breathing and improving spine flexibility. You have to first lie straight on your stomach. Now, bring your hands in front and place your palm on the floor making an L with your elbows. Next,dolight push-ups by keeping your legs intact and just lifting your upper body with the support of your hands. Badhakonasana

Start by sitting with your legs straight. Now, fold your legs and bring both the feet together making a Namaste position. Now, press the feet together with your palms and move your legs just like a butterfly fly. Badhakonasana which is also known as the butterfly pose stimulates blood circulation and helps relieve fatigue by bringing down asthma symptoms. Shavasana

Also known as corpse pose, this asana helps in relieving tension, and stress and stimulates breathing. It is a form of meditation that is performed by simply lying on the floor as if you are sleeping. The trick is to not fall asleep and perform breathing activities by lying straight. Nadi Shodhan Pranayama

This is more of a breathing technique. In this, you sit in a relaxed position and control your breathing by breathing in from one nostril and breathing out with another. This helps in opening up the lungs and relieves asthma.

