World Autism Awareness Day 2022: Known The Symptoms, Causes

World Autism Awareness Day is observed on April 2 to spread awareness about the medical condition. It also aims to draw attention to the various challenges that people with autism face in their day-to-day routine.

The theme for this year is “inclusion in the workplace". A number of events and seminars are organised to spread awareness.

These are some of the symptoms of autism

Being lost in one’s own thoughts

Not being social

Not communicating with others

Not being able to hold eye contact while talking

Being silent and not smiling or laughing ever

Lack of speech development on time

Natural detest towards any sort of touch or hugs

Not responding to someone calling out by name

Not being able to point out any object

Repetition of same behavioural pattern

Now, the question that often comes up in this regard is whether pregnancy can cause autism in children. As per a number of studies, lack of folic acid and Vitamin D in women during pregnancy can increase the chances of autism in the child. A mother’s diet is considered one of the factors to “influence a child’s odds of having autism." In some cases, it is said that genes “determine about 50 to 95 percent of the risk".

In the United States, one in 88 children suffers from autism spectrum disorder.

Experts have said, ‘Some kids are profoundly affected, speaking very little or not at all and focusing obsessively on just a few interests. Others have milder problems communicating and reading social cues, such as other people’s gestures and facial expressions."

