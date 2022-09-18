World Bamboo Day 2022: History, Significance, Quotes and Key Facts

World Bamboo Day is observed on September 18 with a focus on creating awareness about bamboo and its use. Bamboo wood has long been used for various purposes in countries around the globe, especially in east and southeast Asia. Bamboo grows on its and doesn’t require to be replanted, making it easily available.

World Bamboo Day: History and significance

During the 8th World Bamboo Congress in Bangkok, the World Bamboo Organisation was formally recognised on September 18, 2009. Following this, delegates from nearly 100 countries agreed to commemorate the day as World Bamboo Day. The purpose of WBO is to give more exposure to the economic potential of bamboo as well as to highlight the importance of its cultivation in new industries.

World Bamboo Day: Facts

There are over 1,400 species of bamboo around the world. There are a variety of ways bamboo can be used. It can be used for cooking, construction, creating handicrafts and various other ways. Bamboos work as natural air conditioners and cool their surrounding temperature by up to 8 degrees. Bamboos are considered the fastest-growing plant in the world. It is said that certain species of bamboo can grow 36 inches within 24 hours. The joints of bamboo stems create Silica, which is act as a medicine. During earthquakes, Bamboo groves can be a safe place to seek shelter.

World Bamboo Day 2022: Quotes

“Bamboo is not a weed, it’s a flowering plant. Bamboo is a magnificent plant" - Steve Lac “Mention that the most powerful tree is most easily cracked, while the bamboo or willow remains by bending with the wind" - Bruce Lee “My mother always says, “The bamboo that bends is stronger than the oak" I can be very focused and determined. But, I can also be very stubborn. Be flexible be nuanced" - Sarah Lafleur “I wanted to encourage people not to work following a bamboo ceiling. Whatever you are — yellow, black, white, brown — you don’t have to let your skin determine who you are or how you perform your business" - Eddie Huang “Destroy the man of wicked thoughts, Like a bamboo tree with its fruit" - Gautama Buddha





“Memory that yearns to join the centre, a limb remembering the body from which it has been severed, like those bamboo thighs of the god" - Derek Walcott

