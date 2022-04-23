World Book and Copyright Day 2022: Why it is Celebrated, Quotes, and Interesting Facts

World Book and Copyright Day is observed globally on April 23. This is an annual event by UNESCO to honour authors and books. In addition, the day is observed to promote the benefits of reading books, and protect copyrights. Also known as World Book Day or International Day of the Book, this day is now celebrated in over 100 countries whereby various activities are held and supported by the book industry.

Why is it celebrated?

April 23 is believed to be a symbolic date in world literature because many prominent authors such as William Shakespeare and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega died on this date. Besides, April 23 is also the date of birth or death for other famous authors such as Maurice Druon, Halldor K. Laxness, Vladimir Nabokov, Josep Pla, and Manuel Mejía Vallejo.

As a result, in 1995, this day was finalised by the UNESCO General Conference to pay tribute to and honour authors and books worldwide. Last year, UNESCO arranged a book face challenge as a part of the World Book Day 2021 celebrations where Tbilisi, the capital city of Georgia, was chosen as the World Book Capital with the theme of “To share a story".

On this occasion, here are some amazing quotes on books that you must know: Quotes for World Book and Copyright Day 2022:

“The only thing you absolutely have to know is the location of the library"- Albert Einstein

“Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world"- Malala Yousafzai

“Reading is a conversation. All the books talk. But a good book listens as well"- Mark Haddon

“There is no friend as loyal as a book"- Ernest Hemingway

“The man who does not read good books has no advantage over the man who can’t read"- Mark Twain

“Books are a uniquely portable magic’- Stephen King

Interesting Facts:

There are over 130 million books in existence.

The act of smelling old books is known as bibliosmia.

The lengthiest sentence ever printed consists of 823 words.

There are 80 million active users on the famous book site Goodreads.

Icelandic people read more than any other people.

