World Braille Day: History, Significance and Quotes by Louis Braille

Commemorating the birth anniversary of the inventor of the Braille system, Louis Braille, and remembering his contribution towards the welfare of visually impaired people, January 4 is observed as the World Braille Day.

Having lost his eyesight at an early age due to an accident, Louis Braille was sent to a school for the Blind in Paris where he developed curiosity for a writing system using dots developed by Charles Barbier. Louis soon started working to improve the writing system and developed his own which is now known as Braille.

History

World Braille Day was formed in 2019 by the United Nations General Assembly. The day is observed on the birth anniversary of Louis Braille who was born on January 4, 1809. The Braille language is a tactical method of representing alphabetic and numerical symbols using six dots. The method even helps visually impaired people to identify not only letters and numbers but also musical notes, scientific and mathematical symbols through the sense of touch.

Significance

The Braille system proved to be a boon for the blind people and brightened their lives as they can read and even pursue studies like people with normal vision.

The celebration of World Braille Day is aimed at spreading awareness about the blind and to acknowledge that they deserve the same rights as other people. It also reminds people to be kind to the ones who are deprived of vision.

Celebrating the day, below are some quotes by Louis Braille that you could share to raise awareness among your peers about Braille language and its significance.

“Determination does triumph physical deprivation"

“Braille is not a language but a code which can be translated into many languages"

“Braille opens the door for thousands of blinds to become independent"

“Live without seeing, but be what you are"

“Braille is knowledge, and knowledge is power"

