World Brain Tumor Day 2022: History, Significance and Theme

World Brain Tumor Day is observed every year on June 8 as a day dedicated to creating awareness about brain tumours. A brain tumour occurs in brain cells that multiply abnormally and in an uncontrolled way. They can be cancerous or non-cancerous depending on their location and grading. The grading is given based on the pace at which cells multiply and spread to the adjacent areas.

According to the International Association of Cancer Registries (IARC), over 28,000 cases of brain tumour are reported in India every year. Of these, 24,000 succumb to the deadly disease.

World Brain Tumor Day: History

World Brain Tumor Day was first observed on June 8, 2000, by the German Brain Tumor Association (Deutsche Hirntumorhilfe e.V.), a non-profit organisation for serving and offering support to brain tumour patients. The day came into existence with the idea of paying tribute to brain tumour patients and their families by educating people about the disease.

World Brain Tumor Day: Theme

The theme for World Brain Tumor Day 2022 is “Together We Are Stronger."

World Brain Tumor Day: Significance

World Brain Tumor Day is observed with an aim to create general awareness about the menace of brain tumour. The idea is to create an inclusive setup with politicians, businessmen, and medical and research institutions stepping in to fund and develop research work in finding effective treatments for brain tumours.

The day also focuses to highlight the common symptoms of brain tumour that could allow early diagnosis of the disease. People are made aware of important facts about brain tumour through different campaigns, events and discussions around the subject. Some awareness campaigns also raise funds in order to assist patients who are struggling to pay for the treatment of brain tumour.

