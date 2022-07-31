World Breastfeeding Week 2022: Dates, Theme, History and Significance

WORLD BREASTFEEDING WEEK 2022: Breastfeeding is extremely crucial for the healthy growth and development of an infant. Additionally, it is an overwhelming experiences for a mother. Hence, World Breastfeeding Week is observed every year to emphasize regular breastfeeding for babies. Breastfeeding week commences on August 1 while it concludes on August 7.

As per World Health Organization, breastfed children are more intellectual and fit. Furthermore, their chances of being overweight, obese and prone to diabetes are comparatively lesser than the ones who aren’t. Breastmilk is the best food for newborn babies. It contains antibodies that aid in preventing several prevalent paediatric ailments.

World Breastfeeding Week: History

Advertisement

In order to support and encourage breastfeeding, the World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) created a memorandum in 1990. Following this, the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) was established in 1991. The inaugural World Breastfeeding Week was observed in 1992 to promote the campaign. Initially, around 70 countries used to commemorate the week, while now, it is celebrated by 170 countries.

World Breastfeeding Week: Significance

It is important for people to be aware of the numerous advantages of breastfeeding. As per the WHO reports, 2 out of 3 children are not breastfed. Therefore, it makes it all the more crucial to mark this day. Mothers are recommended to breastfeed their children for 6 months post birth.

Antibodies found in breast milk aid the infant’s defence against germs and viruses. The chances of developing ear infections, respiratory conditions, or diarrhoea in infants who have been breastfed for six months are very less or nil. Babies who are breastfed have a lower risk of developing asthma or allergies.

Advertisement

As per the WHO, the benefits of breastfeeding are not only limited to the children but the mothers as well. It reduces the risk of breast and ovarian cancers in mothers.

World Breastfeeding Week: Theme

This year’s theme for World Breastfeeding Week is ‘Step Up for Breastfeeding: Educate and Support.’ By urging organisations and nations to create safeguards for breastfeeding, this topic hopes to increase breastfeeding awareness.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here