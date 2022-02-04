World Cancer Day 2022: Lifestyle Tips to Avoid Cancer

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in the entire world, with a casualty score of roughly 10 million people every year. Cancer not only affects the person suffering but also the people associated with the patient. The journey of a cancer patient is taxing as it drains the person entirely in terms of mental and physical resources.

According to data churned out by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), only 5-10 percent of cancer cases are triggered by anomalies in the genetic structure. As much as 90-95 percent of cancer cases rise from lifestyle and environmental habits. Today, as we observe World Cancer Day, here are a few lifestyle tips that you can imbibe to sway away from this malevolent and deadly disease.

Say No To Tobacco

Tobacco and cancer are inseparable. So, if you are not yet tired of reading this advisory almost everywhere, here you go one more time. Tobacco is the leading cause of cancer and must be avoided at all costs. Smoking or chewing tobacco has severe and adverse effects on the body, with the epitome being cancer.

Do it Right With a Healthy Diet

A healthy diet is like a universal key that opens the gates to every good thing that can happen to your body. A balanced and healthy diet keeps the ability of your body to cope with changing hygiene of various environments and keeps you away from diseases. In addition, many foods have medicinal and anti-carcinogenic properties that may fight cancer-causing cells.

Exercise Will Suffice

Just like a healthy diet is a universal key, an active body, too, acts as a tough barrier that does not allow any malevolent organism to disrupt the normal functionality of the body. Exercising daily maintains the Body Mass Index (BMI) and keeps you away from being obese. Obesity is a vicious state of the body that paves the way for multiple ailments, including cancer.

Sun Is Good, But Not Too Much

Basking in the sun is a healthy habit and fuels the necessary Vitamin D into the body. However, prolonged exposure to a scorching sun might also lead to cancer of the skin. It is the result of the ultraviolet radiation that decreases the skin’s immune function and tames it for the cancerous cells to attack the skin.

Say No To Processed Meat And Sugary Components

Processed meat, sugary components, and refined carbs foster the growth of carcinogenic compounds such as food that is low in fibre and high in sugar concentration. It also increases the body fat that in itself acts as a catalyst for deadly diseases such as cancer.

