World Cancer Day 2022: What are Cancer's Symptoms? Early Warning Signs You Shouldn't Ignore

>World Cancer Day 2022: Thanks to advanced medical science, people are living longer after a cancer diagnosis, and experts believe that the survival rates have doubled because of the improved cancer screenings. The official site of the University of California San Francisco (UCSF Health), one of the best medical centers in the United States, claims that to stay safe from COVID-19, people have opted for annual screenings and checkups where cancers are often caught. It further noted “early detection is one of the best weapons against the disease."

UCSF Health believes that screening can detect cancer even before the symptoms appear. But it recommends that if a person notices something new or different in the body that lasts several weeks then the person must seek medical help. The medical center lists a few symptoms that may warrant a call to the doctor, those symptoms are:

Abnormal periods or pelvic pain

The experts believe that occasional irregular periods or cramps are experienced by most women. But if the pain is constant and continuous along with the changes in the menstrual cycle then this can be a sign of cervical, uterine, or ovarian cancer.

Changes in washroom habits

As per the UCSF Health, any significant changes in the body functions can indicate colon, prostate, or bladder cancer, among other cancers. And for these, the warning signs are persistent constipation or diarrhea; black or red blood in the stool; black, tarry stools; more frequent urination; and bleeding while urinating.

Bloating

The experts claimed that being bloated for over two weeks can be a sign of ovarian cancer, as well as various gastrointestinal cancers.

Changes in Breasts

If a person observes a new lump, dimpling, discoloring, changes around the nipple, or unusual discharge that wasn’t there before, then the person must immediately seek help as this could be a sign of breast cancer. Although most breast cancer occurs in females, males can develop it too.

Chronic coughing

According to UCSF Health, a cough that persists for over two weeks, especially a dry cough, can be a sign of lung cancer.

Few more symptoms

There are a few more symptoms that shouldn’t be overlooked. These are symptoms like chronic headache, difficulty in swallowing, excessive bruising, frequent fevers or infections, oral changes, skin changes, pain that lasts, persistent fatigue, postmenopausal bleeding, and unexplained weight loss.

