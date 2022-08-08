World Cat Day 2022: History, Significance and How to Celebrate

WORLD CAT DAY 2022: World Cat Day is observed on August 8 annually. The International Fund for Animal Welfare launched this campaign in 2002 to raise awareness of the needs and preferences of cats and to inspire cat owners to come up with innovative ideas for strengthening their bonds with their pets.
History
Significance of World Cat Day:
Cats and dogs are the most common domesticated animals around the world. One can see this day as the occasion to acknowledge the joy and companionship a cat brings to the lives of their owners. However, we should also pay equal love and attention to stray cats as well. Most of these cats are unfortunate and live in a cruel lifestyle. One of the main objectives of this day is to not only pamper your cat at home but also care for stray cats as they also deserve love.
Here are some ways you can celebrate World Cat Day:
Adopt a cat: You can always start by adopting a cat from the animal shelter. Instead of buying a cat you can go for those that need a home and affection.
