World Cities Day 2021: All You Need To Know

World Cities Day is observed globally on October 31 every year to promote the international community’s interest in global urbanization. The day was established on December 27, 2013, by the United Nations General Assembly in its resolution A/RES/68/239 and the occasion was first marked in 2014.

The day aims to push forward cooperation among countries in meeting opportunities and addressing the challenges of urbanization around the world. The day is observed with sustainable development goal to make cities “inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable".

The general theme of World Cities Day is Better City, Better Life, however, each year a different sub-theme is designated, to promote the successes of urbanization. This year, the global observance will take place in Luxor. The celebration will be co-organised by UN-Habitat and the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

>Here’s all you need to know about the global observance:

World Cities Day 2021: Theme

This year, the theme for World Cities Day is ‘Adapting Cities for Climate Resilience’ to aware people of the effects of climate-related disasters, such as floods, droughts, sea-level rise, heatwaves, landslides and storms on cities.

At least 130 port cities with over one million populations are expected to be affected by coastal flooding. Thus the day will be observed with an aim to create more sustainable, climate-resilient societies across the world.

World Cities Day 2021: Why is it celebrated?

World Cities Day was established to make people appreciate their cities and find ways to improve them for the betterment. Also, it aims to actively spearhead the common interests of all the nations towards urbanization and transform the modern world into one massive global village.

The day also provides a platform for collaboration between nations and to address the critical obstacles that each country faces on its road to the urbanization of its cities.

