World Civil Defence Day 2023: History, Significance and Theme

World Civil Defence Day is celebrated globally every year on March 1 to create awareness about the importance of civil defence and to appreciate the sacrifices of those who have laid their lives in the line of duty as civil defence volunteers or workers. Besides honouring those who serve in civil protection, the day aims to bring the attention of the global community to the necessity of civil preparedness and civil protection in the world.

In India Civil Defence Day is observed on December 6 to create awareness about civil defence and its importance among the citizens.

World Civil Defence Day: Significance

Civil defence day was declared a global holiday in 1990 by the International Civil Defence Organization (ICDO). The day is also an important reminder of the critical role that civil defence organisations play in ensuring the safety and well-being of the general population.

World Civil Defence Day 2023: Theme

This year’s World Civil Defence Day theme is “Uniting the world’s leading specialists for the safety and security of future generations."

Every individual has the responsibility in building resilient communities. Besides being involved in volunteering programs of civil defence organisations or by just being aware of the potential risks in our communities, we can ensure that we are ready for future emergency situations.

World Civil Defence Day: History

At times of conflict, safeguarding the civil population is a major concern. Way back in 1931, the French Surgeon General George Saint Paul came up with the idea of creating safe zones for kids, females, and the aged in the area engulfed by conflict. George Saint Paul founded the Association of “Geneva Zones", which later became the present IDCO.

The association established by George Saint Paul demanded that refugee camps be set up in France during World War II. From the days of its origin, the Association of “Geneva zones" has worked towards major goals especially conducting disaster preparedness and self-protection among others.

Civil Defence Day: Messages

“By not looking after our health, we only invite health risks. This world civil defence day let’s be prepared by learning more about civil defence." “On this important day of world civil defence day, let’s work together in not only raising awareness about protection but also striving to save as many lives as possible." “Over the years many have died in natural disasters, this civil defence day let’s learn about all the safety measures that ought to be known to us while dealing with natural disasters."

