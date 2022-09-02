World Coconut Day 2022: History, Significance, Theme and Interesting Facts About Nariyal

World Coconut Day is celebrated on September 2. The day is observed to emphasise and spread knowledge of the value and advantages of coconuts. It also ranks among the most consumed fruits worldwide. Furthermore, the fruit’s multipurpose nature distinguishes it from the competition. The coconut plant (and its various parts) is one of nature’s most versatile products, with uses ranging from food and drink to cosmetic preparations and decorating. Coconut is a member of the drupe family and is mostly found in tropical countries. This fruit is most popular in the Asian-Pacific region.

World Coconut Day 2022: History and Significance

The coconut palm is frequently referred to as the “tree of life" because of its multifaceted uses as food, fuel, medicine, cosmetics, building materials, and many other things. The inaugural world coconut day was observed on September 2, 2009, by the Asia Pacific Coconut Community (APCC) to draw attention to the value of coconuts and their influence on society.

Since then, the UN-ESCAP (United Nations Economic and Social Commission for the Asia Pacific) has authorised the APCC to organise this day annually to promote their programmes, commemorate the course of action for promoting this tropical fruit, and raise awareness of its health advantages.

With the help of the Coconut Development Board (CDB), this day is observed in India in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, etc.

World Coconut Day Theme 2022

The International Coconut Community selects the World Coconut Day themes. The World Coconut Day theme for this year is “Growing Coconut for a Better Future and Life".

Facts about Coconut

The name “coconut" comes from the Portuguese word “coco," which means “head or skull," and is said to have originated somewhere in the Indo-Malayan area. The coconut tree, known scientifically as Cocos nucifera, can reach a height of 82 feet, or 25 metres. Coconuts float effortlessly in the water. The three countries that produce the most coconuts worldwide are India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. People all across the world, but especially in India, burn coconut husks because they naturally repel mosquitoes. In Sanskrit, the coconut tree is referred to as a “kalpavriksha," or “tree of heaven," because it provides all that is required for survival.

