World Computer Literacy Day 2022: Best Wishes, Images, Messages and Quotes to Share with Your Loved Ones

WORLD COMPUTER LITERACY DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: With a glorious celebration worldwide, December 2 is observed as International Computer Literacy Day. It was started in 2001 by NIIT, a world-famous Indian computer firm. The day is entirely devoted to Computers and how they are a significant source of concern with the modernisation of the planet. The aim is to highlight the importance of computer literacy, which is essential for the present times.

On the occasion of International Computer Literacy Day, we have presented quotes, messages and wishes for you to share.

International Computer Literacy Day: Messages & Wishes

1. Warm wishes on International Computer Literacy Day to you, my dear. Without computer literacy, you have no survival in this era of technology.

2. We are extremely lucky that we have access to technology that defines our present and also our future—wishing a very Happy International Computer Literacy Day to all.

3. On the occasion of International Computer Literacy Day, let us pray that we see our education system reviving for good by using the goodness of computers.

4. Much like the opportunities that factory work provided for working-class Americans in the last century, microwork will provide opportunities for marginalised people in this one. They only need basic literacy, a cheap computer, and an internet hookup.

6. Let us recognise the flaws in education and vow to improve it by raising awareness.

7. If you embrace computers today, then you are going to progress forever. Happy International Computer Literacy Day.

8. Times change really fast, and we realise this on the occasion of International Computer Literacy Day!

9. If you wish to move ahead in your life, then it is impossible without learning computers. Warm wishes on World Computer Literacy Day to you.

10. On the occasion of World Computer Literacy Day, let us promise ourselves that we will contribute to educating those who don’t know computers.

International Computer Literacy Day: Quotes

1. “Education is a right, and so is computer education. May this computer literacy day help us raise awareness of the need for this basic right."

2. “Computer literacy is the education required in order to progress and embrace the future. Let us acknowledge this and make the much-needed change this computer literacy day."

3. “Education is learning what you didn’t even know you didn’t know." – Daniel J. Boorstin

5. “The similarities between humans and computers are more numerous than the differences."

6. “The good news about computers is that they do what you tell them to do. The bad news is that they do what you tell them to do." – Ted Nelson

7. “Computers are not just the present, but they are also the future, and without them, there is nothing."

