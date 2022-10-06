World Cotton Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

WORLD COTTON DAY 2022: Cotton fibre and cottonseed are two of the most heavily used plant products globally. India is one of the largest cotton producers globally. It is a multipurpose plant chiefly used in the textile industry but also in the medical sector, edible oil industry, animal feeds, and bookbinding, among others. October 7 is celebrated each year as World Cotton Day. 2022 marks the third-anniversary celebration of the international event. Below, we look at the theme of this year’s celebration, its history and its significance.

World Cotton Day 2022: Theme

Advertisement

The theme for 2022’s celebration of World Cotton Day appears to be “Weaving a better future for cotton," as apparent from the posters released by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO). The theme looks at sustainable farming of cotton to help improve the lives of cotton workers, such as labourers and smallholders and their families. FAO’s official website mentions that the event will take place at 12:30-15:00 hours, Central European Summer Time (CEST) on October 7.

World Cotton Day: History

Advertisement

The development and promotion of cotton cultivation are part of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals. To meet the goals, the World Trade Organisation (WTO), The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the International Trade Centre (ITC) undertook a joint initiative on cotton by-products. The initiative offers assistance to the “Cotton-4" nations, which are Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mali, and other cotton-producing countries in Africa, to develop cotton by-products and its markets.

In response to a formal appeal by the Cotton-4 countries to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), on October 7, 2019, the WTO Secretariat, in collaboration with Secretariats of the International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC), FAO, UNCTAD and ITC, hosted the first World Cotton Day (WCD) event in Geneva.

Advertisement

World Cotton Day: Significance

World Cotton Day is celebrated across the globe through events that disseminate knowledge and give assistance to cotton farmers, processors, researchers and all other stakeholders about cotton production and marketing. The event provides an impetus for economic development of farmers as well as developing nations.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here