World Day Against Child Labour 2022: Theme, History and significance

WORLD DAY AGAINST CHILD LABOUR 2022: World Day Against Child Labour is observed on June 12 as a day dedicated to creating awareness about the menace of child labour and human trafficking. According to the United Nations, more than 160 million children, some as young as 5, are engaged in child labour across the world.

In the least developed countries, more than one in every four children of ages 5 to 17, are engaged in labour that is considered detrimental to their health and development. While the percentage of children involved in child labour is higher in low-income countries, the numbers are greater in middle-income countries.

Over 84 million children, 56 per cent of the total those in child labour live in middle-income countries. Nine per cent of the total children in lower-middle-income countries are involved in child labour and this number is 7 per cent in the case of children in upper-middle-income countries.

Geographically, Africa ranks highest among both in the percentage of children in child labour and the absolute numbers- 72 million.

World Day Against Child Labour: History

June 12 was officially adopted as World Day Against Child Labour in 2002 by the International Labour Organisation, a United Nations body that regulated the world of work. The day aims to guarantee a normal childhood to victims of child labour by providing them appropriate support for education, and medical services.

World Day Against Child Labour 2022: Theme

The theme for World Day Against Child Labour 2022 is “Universal Social Protection to End Child Labour." The theme is dedicated to the cause of increasing investment in social protection systems and schemes to establish solid social protection for protecting children from child labour.

World Day Against Child Labour: Significance

The day focuses on providing dignity to the life of children affected by child labour and ensuring support for their education, medical services and other needs. It is observed with campaigns, events and programs also addressing the issue of negative mental and physical concerns that children who are pushed into child labour endure across the world.

