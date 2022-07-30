World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2022: All You Need To Know

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is observed on July 30 in a bid to raise awareness about the ordeal of human trafficking victims and the ways to safeguard their rights. Human Trafficking is a glaring issue that still lingers across the world. The issue, with time, especially after the pandemic, has transformed into a full-blown crisis. With the rising usage of technology, this crisis has only gotten worse. As per reports, every year, thousands of men, women, and children fall victim to this grave violation of human rights.

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons: History

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has been at the helm of observing this day as an annual event. This arm of the organisation has been collecting data and analysing ways to protect the rights of the victims since 2003.

As the movement gained momentum the organisation pushed harder and harder to bring this issue to the top shelf. In 2010, the General Assembly initiated what is called the Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons, with the help of which, governments across the world were asked to take stringent and coordinated measures to curb, if not eradicate, this problem. In 2013, the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons was observed for the first time.

What Is Trafficking In Persons?

The United Nations define trafficking in persons as the recruitment, transfer, transportation, harbouring of persons by the use of threat, means of force, or other forms of coercion, deception, abduction, fraud, or abuse of power. Forced labour services, practices of slavery, sexual exploitation, among other forms combined are what accounts for exploitation.

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons: Theme

The theme for 2022 is Use and Abuse of Technology, which primarily focuses on technology being a tool to proliferate human trafficking. With the paradigm majorly shifting to digital, the vulnerability of victims has increased.

Perpetrators have found ways to be more organised and anonymous while committing this horrendous violation. The organisation aims to use this very platform to fight the crisis and raise awareness about being secure and protected while surfing across cyberspace and not fall victim to trafficking.

