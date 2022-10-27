World Day for Audiovisual Heritage 2022: Theme, History, Significance and Celebrations

WORLD DAY FOR AUDIOVISUAL HERITAGE 2022: Audiovisual heritage refers to documents like film, sounds, radio, television programmes and other audio and video that are of socio-cultural importance and need preservation for posterity. Such documentations help us observe and understand the past, protect our memories and culture.

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage (WDAH) is celebrated on October 27 every year to highlight and promote the importance of such preservation. Below, we share the theme, history and significance of this year’s WDAH celebrations.

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage 2022: Theme

“Enlisting documentary heritage to promote inclusive, just and peaceful societies" is the theme for WDAH this year. It refers to the importance of archiving visual and sonic information to preserve history for society’s benefit and progress.

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage: History

On October 27, 1980, the Recommendation for the Safeguarding and Preservation of Moving Images was adopted in the 21st General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) at Belgrade, Serbia.

This adoption occurred as a result of the efforts of the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) since the late 1970s. The 33rd session of UNESCO’s General Conference in 2005 proclaimed October 27 as World Day for Audiovisual Heritage to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 1980 recommendation mentioned above.

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage: Significance

Recorded images, motion pictures and sounds give us insights into people’s lives, cultures, languages, communities and the global flora and fauna. Such documents are vital as a source of knowledge for humanity and help preserve cultural and social diversity. Conservation of those documents ensures present and future generations get access to them and helps preserve our collective memories.

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage: Celebration

The WDAH celebration is part of the United Nations (UN) 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Goal 16, Target 16.10. It states, “Ensure public access to information and protect fundamental freedoms, in accordance with national legislation and international agreements."

UNESCO’s Memory of the World (MoW) Programme coincides with WDAH celebrations as it begins on October 27 and concludes on November 5. The MoW programme was launched in 1992 under UNESCO to preserve and promote global documentary heritage, and to enable permanent public access to such documents.

