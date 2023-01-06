World Day For War Orphans 2023: History, Significance and All You Need to Know

World Day for War Orphans is observed every year on January 6. The focus of the day highlights the plight and challenges faced by orphans who have lost their parents as a result of wars and conflicts. These children are subjected to hardships that are more than just physical neglect after losing their caregivers. It is an important event to note that the aftermaths of war are not just harsh on a single part of the society.

In fact, children, who have never had a part in the war, often end up suffering the most. This day was adopted by SOS Enfants en Detresses, a French organization, to raise awareness about this crucial issue faced globally. Here is all you need to know about World Day for War Orphans:

World Day for War Orphans: History

The first orphanage in the world to support widows and orphans of war was established by the Romans in 400 A.D. Children whose parents were killed in military service were cared for until the age of eighteen.

It was not until the 1800s that with American social reformer Charles Loring Brace, foster care became a popular alternative to orphanages. He worked as the executive secretary of the Children’s Aid Society of New York City for 37 years.

While developing countries at risk of war and epidemics see more orphans than developed countries, World War II changed that. The world witnessed a large number of orphans. Europe alone also saw millions of children losing their parents.

SOS Enfants en Detresse, a French organization adopted the World Day for War Orphans. The aim was to work towards bringing a sense of normalcy to the lives of children affected by wars. It is commemorated on January 6, every year. The day is marked by several awareness programmes, working to give people a better understanding of the struggles of orphaned children in the aftermath of war.

World Day for War Orphans: Significance

Perhaps the most significant reason the day is marked is to highlight the debilitating aftereffects of war. The focus is especially shifted to orphans and their plight. Children who have no direct part in the war, often end up suffering the most. The day is marked to understand the full impact of how destructive wars can be and the weight of loss it brings along.

The day is also commemorated to give a platform to the war orphans and let them know their voices are heard. World Day for War Orphans gives these children a chance to narrate their stories to the world. More than that, it is a chance to hear their needs.

World Day for War Orphans is a chance to raise awareness about the poor conditions orphans are often forced to live in.

