World Day Of Social Justice 2022: Theme, History, and Significance

>World Day Of Social Justice 2022: The privileges that an individual holds in terms of wealth, opportunities, economically, politically and socially are called social justice. World Day of Social Justice is observed on February 20 each year, as declared by the United Nations. The UN reviewed the Declaration of Copenhagen and Programme of Action for Social Development on November 26, 2007, and later declared that right from the 63rd session of the General Assembly, February 20 will be observed as the World Day of Social Justice.

>World Day Of Social Justice: History and Significance

World Day of Social Justice is identified to tackle issues like poverty, exclusion, gender inequality, unemployment and human rights. Several organisations including the American Library Association, UN and International Labour Organisations make statements to promote social justice for people. The General Assembly recognises social development and social justice are extremely important for achieving and maintaining peace and security amongst nations. The absence of social justice will lead to the absence of peace, security and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

UN’s 2030 Agenda and the Secretary General’s report acknowledges the transition of formal to informal employment as a priority. They’re focusing on women’s participation in the workforce to reduce inequality. The International Labour Organisation and United Nations Development Programme have agreed to undertake the programme which also supports the Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection for a Just transition.

>World Day Of Social Justice 2022: Theme

The theme for World Justice Day 2022 is ‘Achieving Social Justice through Formal Employment’. Around 60 per cent of the world’s employed population, which include men, women and youth earn their livelihoods in the informal economy. These people often lack social protection and employee-related benefits.

To promote the transition of formal employment it’s necessary to reduce poverty and inequality, advance decent work, increase productivity and sustainability. This year, the UN will be working on promoting the ability of people and enterprises to enter the formal economy for their benefit. Many countries are utilising new technologies to transit from informal to formal employment through E-formalisation tools like electronic systems, identification of employment and wider access to E-commerce.

