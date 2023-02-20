World Day of Social Justice 2023: Theme, History and Significance

WORLD DAY OF SOCIAL JUSTICE 2023: World Day of Social Justice is marked annually on February 20. As the name suggests, the main goal of this day is to raise a voice against social injustice and to bring together diverse communities around the world in an effort to eradicate poverty, physical discrimination, gender inequalities, religious discrimination and illiteracy, and create a society that is socially integrated. Many colleges, organisations and universities conduct special programmes and host events on this day.

World Day of Social Justice: Theme

The theme of World Day of Social Justice changes every year. This year, the theme is “Overcoming Barriers and Unleashing Opportunities for Social Justice". Therefore, the 2023 World Day of Social Justice provides an opportunity to foster dialogue with Member States, youth, social partners, civil society, UN agencies, and other stakeholders about the measures that must be taken to strengthen the social contract.

World Day of Social Justice: History

Several organisations including the UN and International Labour Organisations on this day make statements to promote social justice for people. The General Assembly states social development and social justice are extremely important for achieving and maintaining peace and security among nations.

On 26 November 2007, the General Assembly declared that 20 February will be celebrated annually as the World Day of Social Justice. On June 10, 2008, the International Labour Organization unanimously adopted the ILO Declaration on Social Justice for Fair Globalization. This is the International Labour Conference’s third major statement of principles and policies since the ILO’s Constitution of 1919.

World Day of Social Justice: Significance

The day is an opportunity for individuals, organizations, and governments to reflect on the progress made towards achieving social justice, as well as identify areas where more work is needed.

The significance of World Day of Social Justice lies in its ability to raise awareness and promote action towards creating a more just and equitable world. The day serves as a reminder of the importance of working together to tackle issues such as poverty, inequality, and discrimination. It is a call to action for individuals and organizations to use their voices and resources to promote social justice and build a world that is fair for everyone.

