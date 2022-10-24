World Development Information Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

WORLD DEVELOPMENT INFORMATION DAY 2022: Each year the United Nations marks October 24 as World Development Information Day. This day is observed to create awareness towards the problems surrounding development in different nations and how to overcome them. The day is marked on the same day as United Nations Day, which was formed on October 24, 1945.

World Development Information Day: History

In 1972, the UN General Assembly established World Development Information Day with Resolution 3038 (XXVII). The international organisation hoped to make people aware of developmental problems that countries across the world continue to face. At the time, the standard of living was abysmally low in many countries. The day was established to increase international cooperation to solve developmental problems and start improving living standards across the globe.

World Development Information Day: Significance

With many countries being burdened with insufficient resources, infrastructure, education, capacity, investment, and connectivity, World Development Information Day aims to address these issues. Spreading awareness and mobilizing public opinion to draw people’s support is one to start addressing and resolving these global problems.

However, as the world moves into an era with the heightened importance of technology, the divide between developed and developing countries continues to increase in terms of key developmental milestones.

World Development Information Day: Theme

The United Nations General Assembly sets a theme for World Development Information Day every year. Stakeholders organise and plan all events around the theme for the year.

Last year, in 2021, the theme of World Development Information Day was “Action for Sustainable Development Goals", and a year before, in 2020, it was “Information and Communication Technology - New Solutions to Development Challenges."

