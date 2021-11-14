World Diabetes Day 2021: Early Warning Signs of the Silent Killer and Ways to Overpower it

November 14 commemorates World Diabetes Day. Diabetes is a chronic illness that causes long-term health complications which is why it is perceived as a silent killer. More than 425 million people around the globe are diabetic. The International Diabetes Federation stated that India recorded 72.9 million cases of diabetes. Ahead of the international day, let’s take a look at the early warning signs of diabetes and how to overpower it and stay healthy:

INCREASED FREQUENCY OF URINATION

In type 2 diabetics, the urgency to urinate increases as the kidney tries to get rid of the excess amount of glucose from the blood.

BLUR VISION

It is said to be one of the early symptoms of diabetes. The reason being due to the sudden changes in blood sugar levels, the eye muscles are unable to adapt to the rapid changes and lead to blurry vision.

HEIGHTENED THIRST AND MOUTH DRYNESS

Due to frequent urination, the body gets dehydrated.

INCREASED HUNGER PANGS, SUDDEN WEIGHT LOSS

Since cells don’t receive adequate glucose in type 2 diabetes, it leads to unexpected weight loss and makes you feel hungry. With urination also, water weight is lost.

FATIGUE

Due to improper functioning of blood sugar levels, the body experiences exhaustion. Hyperglycemia or high blood sugar lead to fatigue.

For type 1 diabetes the symptoms being sudden are immediately identified. Look out for the signs and the sooner you recognise, the better it is.

As a mode of prevention, watch your diet and follow a healthy lifestyle that must include 30 minutes of walk, daily. Doing light exercises, yoga, meditation; getting ample sleep, eating dinner by 7-8 pm are some ways of overpowering the illness.

>Some of the other measures include:

Having gudmar and shilajit

Eating fresh, green vegetables (bitter gourd, bottle gourd, ridge gourd) and bitter herbs like gokshura, musta, fenugreek or coriander.

Have triphala, amla powder or fruit

Avoid carbonated drinks, packaged foods, chips, cookies, biscuits, and have homemade, local fruits instead.

