World Diabetes Day 2021: Here's How You Can Keep Young Children and Teens Safe

Every year World Diabetes Day is celebrated on November 14, worldwide. The increasing cases of diabetes among adults have been a concern always. But are you aware that even children are susceptible to this chronic illness? Well, according to a study, around 12.3% of children (aged 10-19 years) turned out to be pre-diabetic/diabetic in India. Unfortunately, India is touted to have the highest young population who are prone to type 2 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes (autoimmune destruction of the pancreatic B-cells) is found to be common in teens and children.

>Ahead of the World Diabetes Day, let’s take a look at ways to prevent diabetes in children:

Parents need to ensure that sedentary lifestyle is not followed by children. Educating kids on the value of physical activities (swimming, skipping, jogging, any outdoor sports), having nutritious foods, and following the same to set an example and inspire them would be a great start.

Breastfeeding newborns in the first few months helps protect against type-1 diabetes as the milk contain antimicrobials and anti-inflammatory agents.

Obesity leads to the risks of type 2 diabetes in children less than 5 years. Ensure kids have balanced meals at regular intervals.

Regular, timely visits to the doctor for (eye and general) check up of kids of 5 years and above is recommended. Doctor’s guidance will help you assist kids maintain healthy blood sugar levels and keep them safe.

Opt for fibre- and protein- rich foods in their diet. Children must have complex carbs like fresh, green, leafy vegetables, and grains as well.

Ensure kids reduce or avoid consumption of aerated drinks, sugary beverages, and processed foods (chips, cookies, pastries) as being high on carbohydrates and sugar these zero-nutrition foods spike blood sugar levels.

Inculcate the habit of having fresh fruits in children instead of colas and chocolates.

Introduce kids-friendly dietary choices such as low-fat string cheese, a hard-boiled egg, or a handful of nuts with a sugar-free drink during snacks.

