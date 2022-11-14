World Diabetes Day 2022: 3 Lifestyle Tweaks That May Help In Managing Blood Sugar Levels

WORLD DIABETES DAY 2022: One of the biggest challenges in the world of health is - Diabetes Mellitus. This health issue is characterised by increased blood sugar levels. Well, diabetes not only affects the glucose levels of the body but has also been linked to kidney complications, obesity as well as heart diseases. Every year on November 14, World Diabetes Day is observed to raise awareness about the increasing complexities of this health condition. The day is also marked to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin with Charles Best in the year 1922.

Let us tell you, diabetes can be controlled with a few tweaks in diet and lifestyle. While medication plays a prominent role, a healthy lifestyle only accelerates and complements the recovery process. We have highlighted three lifestyle tweaks which can help you to maintain your blood sugar levels:

Keep Yourself Hydrated

Keeping the body hydrated has been linked to controlled blood sugar levels. You must consume at least 8 glasses of water in a day. Consuming regular water helps the body in flushing out toxins.

Physical Activity

Including some form of physical activity, especially for people leading a sedentary lifestyle, is critical for blood sugar management. Exercise is considered an important therapeutic regimen. In diabetic patients, it promotes cardiovascular benefits, assists with weight management, and also improves glycemic control.

Control Portion Size

Practising portion control with Type 2 diabetes is essential. As per a Healthline report, “strategies such as carb counting, the plate method, and measuring portions with your hand can help you avoid eating too many carbohydrates and calories." Following these methods, you’ll be able to keep your weight as well as blood sugar levels in check.

In addition to these lifestyle tweaks, pay a little more attention to the food you consume. Include healthy carbohydrate foods, vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, and Omega 3 rich foods in the diet.

