World Diabetes Day 2022: 5 Surprising Seeds To Control Blood Sugar Levels

If you are prediabetic or diabetic, your doctor has likely recommended a diet plan. That is because eating habits have a direct impact on our blood sugar levels. These blood sugar levels can cause a number of other health issues over time, such as coronary heart disease, which increases the risk of heart attack and stroke. While there is no cure for diabetes mellitus, it can be managed with a few dietary and lifestyle changes. Fret not! These changes do not require you to lead a life of deprivation. If you are looking to keep your blood sugar in check without giving up on the taste, here are 5 amazing seeds that you can add to your oatmeal or salad or even consume on their own:

Sunflower seed

Advertisement

According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, sunflower seeds are grown and consumed worldwide because they contain highly nutritious components such as fiber, protein, unsaturated fats, vitamin E, and a variety of other nutrients, antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins that play an important role in the prevention or treatment of certain diseases, including diabetes. Because of the presence of chlorogenic acid, quinic acid, caffeic acid, glycosides, and phytosterols, these seeds have anti-diabetic properties. They also contain 20% proteins that provide sulphur and nitrogen, making these sulfur-rich proteins ideal for human consumption.

Pumpkin seeds

Keep a handful of pumpkin seeds if you have diabetes and prevent overindulging in the sugary foods around you. Pumpkin seeds have a reputation for suppressing appetite, helping to prevent impulsive hunger pangs.

Advertisement

Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds are high in fiber and have numerous health benefits for diabetics. As per the study given by NCBI, the seeds help diabetics lower their blood glucose levels. Its ability to reduce increased blood glucose levels and improve glucose tolerance in human subjects has been reported in the study.

ALSO READ: World Diabetes Day 2022: Parenting Tips on How To Avoid Diabetes In Teenagers

Advertisement

Cumin seeds

Cumin seeds are likely to lower blood sugar and cholesterol, two elements in the body that are increasing as a result of eating a lot of junk and fast foods. Along with exercising and eating a healthy balanced diet, one should also consume cumin.

Chia seeds

A small daily dose of chia seeds, according to University of Toronto researchers, can help obese diabetes patients lose weight while maintaining good blood sugar control. The study is among the first ones to demonstrate that seeds can help people lose weight, and it suggests that in people with Type 2 diabetes, a diet-based intervention can result in weight loss comparable to some diabetic medications.

ALSO READ: Diabetes Diet: 5 Delicious Breakfast Options to Choose From

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here