World Diabetes Day 2022: Ayurvedic Tips To Follow To Reverse Prediabetes

Did you know that even before you get medically diagnosed to be suffering from diabetes you develop symptoms? After all, one does not wake up and is diagnosed with diabetes mellitus or madhumeha out of the blue, the symptoms also termed prediabetes include frequent urination, unintended weight loss, increased hunger, and sudden numbness or tingling in the feet or hands among others. Ayurveda- one of the oldest branches of medicine can work wonders to help prevent prediabetes.

“According to Ayurveda, the main cause of diabetes is ‘eating at will’, something that everybody is guilty of committing once in a while. In the Ayurvedic language, it is caused by Agni or digestive fire. However, like all other ailments, diabetes too can be prevented by making a couple of adjustments and changes in life," says Dr. Kriti Soni, Head of R&D, Kapiva.

Advertisement

Also Read: From Stalking To Baby Daddies: Singles Share Their Horror Stories On Dating Apps

Diabetes patients are also prone to suffering from heart attacks. The risk only doubles if they are not taking care of their health and in result can have harmful effects on their day-to-day life. Dr Soni shares a list of four habits that one must incorporate into their life to bid goodbye to pre diabetes

Ditch white sugar and make the switch to natural sugars

The sugar that the majority of the population uses daily, i.e, white sugar has hardly any nutritional value and contains empty calories. Making it a part of your diet has no benefits at all. Thus, it is highly recommended to make the switch to consuming natural sugar from fruits, jaggery, or honey.

Advertisement

Make ayurvedic herbs a part of your life

There are several ayurvedic herbs that work wonders to prevent or keep diabetes in check. Turmeric, amla, and fenugreek seeds should be incorporated in daily diets. Nisha Amalki is termed the best ayurvedic formulation for controlling high blood sugar levels. The magic potion is made with equal portions of amla powder and turmeric powder which if consumed daily can be extremely beneficial. There are also several juices made with a mixture of amla, jamun, and karela available in the market that are exclusively made for diabetics and those at risk to keep their blood sugar levels in control.

Advertisement

Exercise is the way to be

Exercising is a no-brainer when it comes to the prevention of almost any and every disease. It helps maintain overall health and blood-sugar level. Any form of exercise- be it gym, yoga, or pranayama can help you to improve your metabolism and ensure the smooth functioning of the pancreas.

Early dinners and a sound sleep

What sounds like the most basic and easiest of all is also the most important one? Dinner, and in fact all meals should have a proper gap in between. It is recommended to keep a gap of three hours between all your meals. Sleep is another crucial phenomenon to maintain health. One must get a sound sleep of at least 7 hours each day. It is proven to reduce chronic inflammation, manage physical and mental stress, improve immunity and cure hormonal issues.

Advertisement

So, on this World Diabetes day pledge to say goodbye to prediabetes. Keep yourself fit by adopting these simple but consistent habits.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here