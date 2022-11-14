World Diabetes Day 2022: Cost of Diabetes And The Importance of Switching to a Low Carb diet

India ranks second in the world in terms of the number of individuals living with diabetes. A metabolic disorder characterised by high blood sugar which develops due to reduced formation of insulin or inability of insulin to function properly. If diabetes is not treated and sugar levels remain uncontrolled, the disease can have severe complications affecting various other organs including the heart, kidneys, eyes, nerves, and blood vessels.

Unhealthy dietary habits, sedentary lifestyles, stress, and obesity are the leading causes of diabetes.

“Nutrition, physical activity, and a healthy lifestyle can not only help in optimizing blood sugar levels in individuals with diabetes but also delay the disease progression and the development of complications along with improving the quality of life," says Shilpa Joshi, Head of Metabolic Nutrition, Fitterfly.

As it affects a large segment of the population, it’s imperative to know the importance of a low-carb diet in keeping such lifestyle diseases at bay.

What is a Low Carb Diet?

Diabetes management does not mean having boiled, raw and bland food. It means eating everything mindfully. “Diabetes is a condition which develops due to multiple factors like environment, demography, ethnicity and lifestyle habits." says Diksha Chhabra, Fitness Expert, Diksha Chhabra Fitness Consultations.

A diabetic’s body struggles to adequately absorb carbs. A low-carb diet also needs to be robust in protein and good fats. Additionally, the amount of sugar and starch must be limited. “A low-carb diet is defined as one with 100–150 grams of carbohydrates per day or less. Good low-carb foods include fruits, vegetables, lean protein, seeds, shellfish, and whole grains. Milk, yoghurt, and cheese are examples of dairy products that are good sources of calcium and protein. A low-carb diet is recommended for treating diabetes and assists with weight loss. It is because low-carb dietary components are higher in nutrients. Your blood sugar level will rise less frequently if you consume fewer carbohydrates," says Rohit Shelatkar, Fitness & Nutrition Expert and VP, Vitabiotics Ltd.

Why Low Carb Diet for Diabetes?

Extra carbohydrates may not be good for you, especially if you have diabetes. Your body converts carbohydrates to glucose when you’re healthy. Additionally, insulin starts the cell’s absorption of it so that it can perform cell tasks. “Diabetes, on the other hand, hinders the cell from receiving insulin due to lack or resistance. As a result, it causes glucose to build up and raise blood glucose levels. Diabetes, heart conditions, and related problems are also caused by obesity. Therefore, it is a two-edged sword. The blood glucose level can be significantly regulated with the help of a healthy weight loss and appropriate lifestyle adjustments. An intelligent low-carb diet raises your immunity, protecting you against a variety of illnesses and consequences," adds Shelatkar.

Switching To Good Carbs

Carbohydrates are very important to source energy in human body and without enough energy it’s not sustainable. Instead of going low carbohydrates, Chhabra suggests on switching the carbohydrate sources to complex carbs like oats, millets, whole wheat, legumes, and green leafy vegetables. “Having complex carbs which are rich in fibre and takes time to break down in the body release small amounts of sugar in the blood stream hence one doesn’t feel the sudden spike in case of having sugar rich sweet or beverage," opines Chhabra.

What foods to eat to control diabetes?

A well-curated and balanced diet rich in nutrients and moderate in carbohydrates and fats is beneficial for diabetes. Key factors that form a healthy diet for type 2 diabetes are:

Eat a variety of vegetables in all your meals.

Switch to whole grains and limit the use of refined grains.

Use fiber-rich foods obtained from plants.

“Go for protein-rich sources that include lean meat, chicken, eggs, tofu, nuts, peanuts, dried beans, dairy protein, dals, sprouts, and peas," adds Joshi.

Eat heart-healthy proteins in the form of dals, sprouts and tofu, tuna, and sardines.

“Avoid unhealthy carbohydrates, like fruit juices, sugar-sweetened beverages, and products made of maida and white rice," believes Joshi.

A person suffering from diabetes must have well-balanced plate rich in fibrous grains and vegetables. which means whole grain roti made with wheat, millets or sorghum is a perfect carb choice. Adding vegetable content via salads and cooked Indian curries and vegetables at least is highly beneficial too.

In simple language cover 50 percent of your plate with vegetables to feel full and satiated. “The Indian lentil and legume curries are also recommended to provide protein. hence mixing 2 to 3 different types, sprouting or boiling them too is highly recommended," adds Chhabra.

Embracing a healthy lifestyle with a nutritious and balanced diet is the best way to optimize blood sugar levels in the blood and arrest the progression of diabetes-related complications, as well as improve overall well-being and quality of life.

The Cost Of Diabetes

Diabetes is not just an illness with health consequences - it impacts the finances of an entire family. Researchers today expect there to be over 80 million diabetic Indians by 2030. Providing the proper support for these people will be a significant challenge as people with diabetes need to bring about specific fundamental changes to their lives. These changes can be expensive and quickly affect the monthly budgets of a middle-class family. From sugar substitutes to insulin, diabetes today often becomes a financially crippling disease.

This issue is further aggravated by traditional and archaic systems that do not account for the ongoing expenses of a lifestyle disease. They focus singularly on high one-time costs. However, that isn’t how an illness like diabetes functions. “In some instances, people with diabetes need regular blood check-ups, doctor visits, and even insulin supplies. Furthermore, old-school rules like delayed access to benefits or multiple restrictions only further aggravate the issues for individuals who must live with the disease on a day-to-day basis. The costs incurred by people with diabetes when looking for financing solutions, too, are usually disproportionately high. Therefore, middle-class families often struggle with a double blow - a lifestyle disease that bleeds them dry over the years and traditional solutions that do not help them through financial difficulties," adds Aniruddha Sen, Co-founder of Kenko Health.

“We were acutely aware of this issue and have designed plans that cater to a range of patients. Our Diabetes Plan was created to aid people burdened by the draining expenses of diabetes. It helps patients and their families save money every passing week. Be it prepaid benefits on medicines (including insulin), diagnostic tests, or doctor consultations, we ensure Indian families across the country get the care they deserve. All at a cost they can afford," signs off Sen.

