World Diabetes Day 2022: Parenting Tips on How To Avoid Diabetes In Teenagers

World Diabetes Day is commemorated every year on November 14 to raise awareness about the disease. It is also a day to remember what can be done, collectively and individually, to prevent, diagnose and manage the condition. Diabetes is no longer a condition that only affects adults. In fact, according to USA’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 5 adolescents is now living with prediabetes. This World Diabetes Days help your teen make the right lifestyle choices to avoid diabetes. Read on to find more:

Healthy Food Choices and Right Portion Size

Eating the wrong food or the wrong portion size can have a myriad of effects on your physical health. It is advisable to weigh or measure your food to know how much you are eating. For teens as well, it is better to offer them healthier food choices without compromising on taste. Also, instead of three large meals, try introducing five to six smaller meals into their day.

Don’t Stress

While stress alone cannot cause diabetes, it is often linked to type 2 Diabetes. If you or your child is already suffering from diabetes, constant stress can further the diabetes complications. Encourage your teen to talk about what is on their mind. Help them learn mindfulness and make time for fun exercises.

Exercise And Sports

A study by the National Institutes of Health in the USA demonstrated that diet and exercise can delay diabetes. The clinical trial proved that a half hour of walk or other low-intensity exercises when combined with a low-fat diet, reduced the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58 per cent. Try to help your teen find what outdoor sports they are passionate about. Alternatively, ask them to join you on a walk.

Putting Snack Together

Many teens think that healthy food means a compromise on taste. Show them otherwise. Introduce them with recipes that can turn even unhealthy food like french fries and pizzas into healthier options. However, it is best to introduce them to snack options that can be healthy. Encourage them to include fruits in their diets. Apples, apricots, avocados, bananas, and many different types of berries can be included even if you are suffering from diabetes.

Lead By Example

Always be conscious of your lifestyle choices. This is not only helpful for letting your kids know how to better their health but is going to benefit you in the long run. If you want your teens to be mindful of their diet and exercise habits, make sure you are joining them for a better lifestyle too. You can always make cooking experiences and outdoor activities more fun by including your kids in them.

