World Diabetes Day 2022: Teach Your Teens to Eat Consciously To Avoid Diabetes

Delicious and convenient - soft drinks, fast foods and processed foods are the staple diet of every teenager. Been there, done that! Isn’t it?

Teenagers tend to make bad food choices because they choose what’s yummy and easy rather than what’s good for them. Foods, that are not healthy for growth and development, are enjoyed by teenagers and home-cooked, healthy food is usually found boring, bland and uninteresting. Can’t blame them as we all understand food and its nutritive value slowly and gradually.

“Following a healthy and balanced diet is also hard for teenagers because many don’t know what type of food they need, and in what amounts. Without guidance, it can be hard for a teenager to gauge how much dietary fibre or protein they need to consume," says Harshavardhan S, co-founder and CEO, Lil’ Goodness.

Poor diets not only deprive your teenage child of essential nutrients that contribute to their growth and development, but the most shocking long-term health impact of poor diets is that it may possibly cause an early onset of type 1 and type 2 diabetes in teenagers and even children.

“With teenage kids in urban areas enjoying the privilege of pocket money, their eating habits are least regulated. Hence there is a need to create more awareness to reduce the long-term chronic diseases like diabetes," adds Harshavardhan S.

As a parent you will never want your teenage child to be diagnosed with diabetes, a disease which has a long-lasting effect on your child’s body and mind. “A change in lifestyle is the first and foremost thing that you need to bring in to keep away diabetes. As you approach teenage your body changes, hence the kind of nutritional needs also change. For instance, teenage girls need iron rich food. It is true for teenage boys also," opines Harshavardhan S.

Tips To Ensure Healthy Dietary Habits

Eating foods high in refined carbohydrates and sugar increases blood sugar level and insulin levels, which may lead to diabetes over time. Refined carbohydrates include white bread, potatoes and many breakfast cereals. Instead, limit sugar and choose complex carbohydrates such as vegetables, oatmeal, and whole grains.

While glued to TV, iPads or play stations teens enjoy munching snacks and fast foods which could lead to obesity. Obesity is a major risk factor for diabetes. As a parent you must as teach your teen to avoid large portion sizes can help reduce insulin and blood sugar levels and decrease the risk of diabetes. Eating too much food at one time has been shown to cause higher blood sugar and insulin levels in people at risk of diabetes.

“Encourage your teenager to reduce couch time and do physical exercise at least for 30 minutes five days a week. It could include brisk walking, playing football or cricket, dancing, swimming, yoga, and other such physical activities. Sedentary lifestyle at any age may lead to diabetes," believes Harshavardhan S.

Ask your teenager to drink more water instead of beverages as it may help control sugar and insulin levels. Sticking with water most of the time helps one to avoid beverages that are high in sugar, preservatives, and other unwanted ingredients.

A teenager should be encouraged to eat plenty of fibre as it is beneficial for gut health and weight management. Consuming a good fibre source at each meal can help prevent spikes in blood sugar and insulin levels, which may help reduce the risk of developing diabetes.

