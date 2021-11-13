World Diabetes Day: Diabetes Driving Retinopathy Among Patients, Says Expert

After the Covid-19 epidemic, the number of diabetics is steadily increasing all over the world, including India. Besides, blindness is also on the rise. Since the outbreak of Covid in India, more and more people are falling victim to diabetic retinopathy, which is a serious disease of the eye. In this disease, patients fall victim to partial blindness and gradually lose their eyesight completely.

By 2025, the number of people suffering from retinopathy is expected to increase substantially. Dr Sanjay Kalra, a renowned endocrinologist and a former President of the Endocrine Society of India, says that the number of diabetes patients is increasing continuously in India at this time.

At present, 7.7 crore people are suffering from diabetes. After the pandemic, type-2 and type-1 diabetes are being seen not only in cities but also in villages. This is a huge cause of concern for doctors everywhere, Dr Kalra said.

Dr Kalra explains that due to the Covid-19, a lot of counter-regulatory hormones have been released in patients who contracted the virus that moves to control insulin and weakens its hold on the patient’s blood sugar levels.

Patients who did not get treated on time also contracted diabetes owing to this reason. He further said that this disease also saw a spike with the steroids that were being administered to the patients. The Covid-19 attacked the pancreas of people, which gave rise to a lot of diabetes cases, which in turn is increasing the number of retinopathy cases in people.

